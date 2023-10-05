Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 05/10/2023 – 9:50

A survey carried out by the National Confederation of Retail Managers (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brasil), in partnership with Offerwise, points to an increase in spending on purchases for Children’s Day, which will be celebrated on the 12th. of October.

According to the survey, 73% of consumers intend to buy a gift for Children’s Day. As a result, the date should generate R$18.8 billion in trade (in 2022, the estimated movement was R$13.7 billion). For To celebrate, some retailers announced promotions and news on lines of toys, accessories and clothing, for example.

Centauro Stores

For celebrate the date, the Centaur launches in its stores the campaign “Hour of Play” with the aim of encouraging children to practice physical activities. Check out some affordable items:

Balls to leave in R $ 19 .99;

in $ .99; Leotard for Ballet a leave in R $16.90 It is sneaker for Ballet a leave in R $25.90;

Ballet a in $16.90 sneaker Ballet a in $25.90; Children’s surfboard leave in R $79.99;

in $79.99; Team uniform kit: Palmeiras, São Paulo, Corinthians, Santos, Flamengo, international It is others to leave in R $99;

others to in $99; Tennis a leave in R $66.80 It is football boots leave in R $134.99;

in $66.80 football boots in $134.99; Bestway Volleyball Inflatable Set a leave in R $135.90;

in $135.90; Children’s scooter leave in R $179.99.

Hawaiian Stores

Havaianas created a collection for babies and children of all styles. See below:

Leader Toys

The Leader Toys is launching toys graduates from the Patrol Canine, Spider–Man, 3 Little words It is Bolofofos. Check out some:

Home & Video

Casa & Vídeo is preparing a campaign with Disney, with the aim of offering customers exclusive discounts and gifts. A HOUSE&VIDEO will have an assortment of more than 500 items. For purchases over R$79 in toys, containing an item from Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars, customers will receive an exclusive gift. Check options:

Barbie Fashion Mattel – R$ 29.99;

Disney Vinyl Balls – R$ 14.99;

Monsters Tote Game – Premium Games / Star – R$ 42.74;

Woody Toy Story doll – R$ 62.99;

Marvel Olympus dolls – R$ 79.99.

Reservation

Reserva Go, the footwear and accessories hub of Reserva, launches models for little ones. There are also clothing promotions, with “Liquida Mini”, where items are available at a 60% discount.