10/08/2023 – 9:00
Children’s Day takes place on Thursday, the 12th, and major retail chains are already offering promotions for the date. This is the case of Americanas, which has promotions in several product categories, such as children’s toys from the Brink+ line, exclusive to the chain, imported items, smartphones, tablets, games and consoles, as well as accessories for babies.
The chain points out that there was a 25% increase in the number of suppliers for the event compared to last year in physical stores. Furthermore, all toys can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments, with a minimum installment of R$9.90.
+Carlinhos Maia franchise is accused of harming more than 100 investors
Customers can also take advantage of the campaign on the website and app, with delivery in up to 3 hours, or by collecting items at the nearest store. To do this, simply check the availability of the product in the zip code provided.
- Disney Gifts – when shopping in physical stores, with all toy purchases starting at R$79.99, customers receive a little jar with a Disney Princess or Marvel Heroes hook;
- Special coupon – throughout the Planeta Criança event, customers can take advantage of the BRINCA10 coupon, which guarantees a 10% discount on selected toys on the Americanas APP;
- Brink+ – the exclusive Americanas brand offers inexpensive gift options. The mini house with accessories costs R$ 34.99, the miniature doll with pets for R$ 19.99, as well as classic items from the brand such as Inline skates for R$ 99.90 and the pool with 50 balls per R$69.99. There are also other toy options from different brands, such as the Kit 4 pots of Play Doh clay for R$ 29.99, the Barbie Fashion for R$ 39.99, the Marvel Olympus dolls for R$ 79.99 and the Banco Game Imobiliário Estrela for R$ 149.99.
- Lives and content – Americanas is still preparing various content for its social networks in which it presents gift suggestions, to help customers when deciding on a gift. Until October 12th, seven lives will take place on the Americanas app, with exclusive offers on toys and other products for the date.
#Childrens #Day #Americanas #bets #fast #delivery #exclusive #line #toys