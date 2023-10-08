From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/08/2023 – 9:00

Children’s Day takes place on Thursday, the 12th, and major retail chains are already offering promotions for the date. This is the case of Americanas, which has promotions in several product categories, such as children’s toys from the Brink+ line, exclusive to the chain, imported items, smartphones, tablets, games and consoles, as well as accessories for babies.

The chain points out that there was a 25% increase in the number of suppliers for the event compared to last year in physical stores. Furthermore, all toys can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments, with a minimum installment of R$9.90.

Customers can also take advantage of the campaign on the website and app, with delivery in up to 3 hours, or by collecting items at the nearest store. To do this, simply check the availability of the product in the zip code provided.