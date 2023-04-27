He Children’s Day could leave 300 million dollars in toy sales this weekend in Mexico, according to the Mexican Association of the Toy Industry (Amiju).

“What makes us happy and we are optimistic about this season, because it is returning to the level of 2019, we have similar sales and we expect a spill of 300 million dollars this weekend at the country level,” Miguel Ángel Martín said in a conference , president of the Amiju.

The manager explained that the industry employs 28 thousand people directlybut there is also an indirect spillover from distribution, cardboard, textiles, among others, with annual sales of 2 thousand 800 million dollars for this year.

Therefore, they pointed out that the 42 percent of the sale of toys is done in shopping malls, 30 per cent in traditional centers, such as neighborhood stores and pharmacies, and 26 percent in the flea markets

He also pointed out that this date contributes 10 percent of annual income, since it already reached 7 percent with the arrival of the end of the year, Christmas and Three Wise Men, which concentrates 65 percent.

“When we have a bridge as important as May 1, we are very happy because they are very good coincidences that will help us to still have rooms with Super Mario Bros, and other films that target children’s audiences such as Vampire to the Rescue and Knights. del Zodiaco”, highlighted Ramón Ramírez, director of Corporate Communication for Cinépolis.

Sales for the celebration of Children’s Day they make up, regularly, 10% of the sales of a year; in the December season, Christmas and Three Kings Day, up to 60% of the annual total is sold and the rest throughout the year.