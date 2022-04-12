from Vera Martinella

Go ahead, after speaking with the doctors, to team and competitive activities. The risks of serious physical collision injuries are minimal, the benefits many

They are born with only one kidney or only one remains due to a tumor, but this does not prevent children in this condition from being able to do practically any sport they wish, even at a competitive level. Including those that are often avoided for fear that physical contact during matches could cause damage to the only remaining kidney, such as football, volleyball or basketball. To give the green light to physical activity for children, adolescents and young adults with only one kidney an all-Italian analysis published in the scientific journal Nature Reviews Urology which demonstrates the benefits obtainable with sport both in children with ongoing therapies and in those recovered. About one in 1500 children is born without a kidney and there are about 60 new cases diagnosed in Italy of Wilms tumor or nephroblastoma, which usually occurs between 2 and 5 years of age – he explains. Filippo Spreaficopediatrician at the National Cancer Institute of Milan and coordinator of the study – Fortunately, by receiving the most suitable therapies for each individual case and being followed in experience centers, most of the young patients manage to recover definitively and have a normal life.

Minimal risk of kidney injury from physical collision However, there are many fears of parents and coaches when these children or young people decide to take the field, especially on the possible risks deriving in particular from the practice of contact sports, during which they are afraid that bumps taken can damage the only remaining kidney. Over the years, the scientific community has also expressed conflicting opinions and a certain confusion has arisen. Thus today in many European countries and in the United States there is a substantially orientation in favor of the practice of team contact sports and Pediatric Oncology (Aieop) -, with limitations relating exclusively to physical “high impact” competitive sports (such as American football and rugby), from which cancer patients with only one kidney are excluded. Existing evidence suggests that the likelihood of sustaining kidney injury while playing these sports is low, lower than that of developing head injuries, for example.

Sports risky for the kidneys In the pediatric population, the reported rate of kidney injuries attributable to American football is 0.1-0.7% of all sports-related injuries and 0.07-0.5% of all sports-related injuries in general. In addition, these are often mild traumas that do not require any surgery or cause permanent dysfunction. The problems that limit the lives of these children and young people also arise from the fact that the classification of sports based on the strength of contacts is equivocal. Based on the available data, Sports activities associated with increased rates of kidney damage include cycling, sledding, downhill skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding, and the use of off-road vehicles or cross bikes. However, cycling, skating, skiing, horseback riding and snowboarding are all classified as limited contact sports by the American Academy of Pediatrics and, therefore, not subject to major restrictions. While sports such as basketball and football are categorized as contact or collision sports, yet they involve very little risk to the kidney. Based on the available data, we believe that the benefits deriving from involvement in physical exercise and sports, including competitive and team sports, for children recovered from Wilms tumor could far exceed the minimum correlated risks of suffering damage to the remaining kidney – explains Spreafico -. Car collisions carry the highest risk of kidney injury in childhood, yet no one has suggested precluding young adult survivors of nephofroblastoma from obtaining a driver's license.

The benefits of physical activity Rather, physical activity can bring important benefits to all children and young people and even more to those who have undergone cancer treatments. By now, many scientific studies, conducted on millions of people, have shown how regularly practicing sports helps prevent and treat over 40 diseases among the most widespread in the world, including various types of cancer. And to heal faster and significantly reduce the risk of relapse, even in the case of serious diseases such as tumors. A possible explanation of the anti-tumor role of physical activity can also be sought in the strengthening of the activity of the immune system and in the decrease of inflammatory factors, which physical activity entails. Furthermore, moving a useful contrast agent to overweight and obesity, significant risk factors for the onset of cancer and for relapses.Regular exercise can be essential to improve the quality of life of people with one kidney or with kidney disease, which tend to be very inactive – concludes the expert -. In particular, it has been shown that in patients with chronic kidney disease the importance of avoiding a decisive sedentary lifestyle. However, most pediatric patients are not active enough to reap the possible benefits. Most children and adolescents stop playing sports when they are diagnosed with cancer, too few do it again later.