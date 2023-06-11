Children’s books | There will be no more Tatu and Patu films – “Why on earth would we want to sit and negotiate”, say the creators

Aino Havukainen and Sami Toivonen like making books so much that transferring Tatu and Patu to other media is not attractive. In the new book, the Outola brothers have adventures in a fantasy world.

Reason the birth of the latest Tatu ja Patu book may be found in the small town of Rengo in the 1970s and 1980s in Kantahämä.

“There, in the middle of the sugar beet fields, there was a huge hunger for something other than that rugged country landscape”, Sami Toivonen tells.

Popular culture offered something else: in addition to fantasy, sci-fi as well as superhero comics.

“It was such candy and delicious, imaginative and exciting material that I devoured it all.”

On purpose in Rauma Only for Havukainen it happened in a similar way when it came up – Ollie-recommended by my uncle, thanks to him! – Lord of the Rings.

“It was the biggest shock”, describes Aino Havukainen.

Toivonen was born in 1971, Havukainen in 1968. For them, popular culture came at a completely different volume than for previous generations. Toivonen and Havukainen read and watched. by Susan Cooper It’s getting dark, by Ursula K. Le Guin the works. Star Wars, Tertiary connection.

“I really envied my young self when it got to experience such things. Those feelings when you’re young, you’ll never get the same as an adult,” says Havukainen.

Now the authors are lovingly parodying their favorite genre in a new book, Tatu and Patu’s fantasy adventure.

In youth two of the popular popular culture genres have already found their way into Tatu ja Patu books: Tatu and Patu as superheroes appeared in 2010 and Tatu and Patu’s space adventure in the year 2011.

“ “We start from the details, from the small to the big.”

Immediately after those two books, the topic was to be fantasy, the closest of the genres.

“But then it somehow felt heavy when they were made in such a plot-driven way. We felt that Tatu and Patu didn’t come out well”, Toivonen recalls.

So the final part of the popular culture trilogy is only now coming out. The authors are satisfied, this book was made “correctly” – that is, as Havukainen and Toivonen usually do.

“We start from the details, from the small to the big. What all the possibilities the topic with Tatu and Patu brings. And then we come up with an awful lot of those misunderstandings,” says Havukainen.

Tatum’s Tahnabeard and Patuma’s Jet Wizard will be joined on their adventure by Eya Haukkamieli, Faralai Tuulentuoma and Shi’isshi Hiss’iläinen.

Everyday life instead of things, in the new book we are deep in the wonder of fantasy clichés: in the kingdom called Avathor, Tatum’s Pastebeard and Patuma’s Shower Wizard find a moorland landscape, a gnarled oak, a magical primordial stone, as well as elves and elves. So is the warrior, although even Tatum and Patuman can’t be as excited about him as they are about mythical creatures.

“I mean, people are kind of crazy, and you’re also really mysterious, when you have a bow and a lot of belts and everything…” Patuman politely covers up.

In addition to dangers and adventures, there are also everyday things – a floor dryer, toilet paper, cotton swabs – and without revealing too much of the plot, you can tell that they work surprisingly well in the fairy tale world.

The fantasy book is a parody, but also definitely an homage, like the previous parts of the trilogy.

“Hommage”, Aino Havukainen uses the French term correctly. Then hesitate until the word search ends in a shared laughter ride.

An interest in the world and all kinds of things in it is an absolute prerequisite for making Tatu ja Patu books, authors Aino Havukainen and Sami Toivonen describe their work.

Fantasy fascination is in many ways connected to the world of play, Toivonen ponders when he asks writers what is attractive about fantasy.

In Toivonen himself, reading fantasy books and drawing fantasy illustrations were early accompanied by role-playing games and larppaus, i.e. live role-playing games. The larppi organized with friends in the forests of Rengo at the end of the 1980s was one of the first in Finland.

“We didn’t really even have a clue what larping was. The guy had a computer gaming magazine with an article about British larps. We then tried to figure out how to implement it in practice.”

Toivonen remembers that they didn’t accept any “soft soft swords”, for example, they had to be steel swords.

“Then we made such a very free system for Larpp. It was an extension of the game in many ways.”

When Toivonen and Havukainen met and started dating in the early 1990s, Havukainen says that he thought that he would not get involved in gambling. Anyway, it happened.

“So Aino is possibly Finland’s first female lapper!” Toivonen is sizzling.

Havukainen and Toivonen don’t do larping anymore, but TAtu and Patu’s fantasy adventure from one group scene photo, you can see them in their own authentic larp clothes.

About the crowd scene the couple’s 19- and 21-year-old daughters can also be found, whom Toivonen has no longer included in the books after moving from their home.

Tatuu and Patuu’s daughters have never had the same warm relationship as so many Finnish children.

“When they were of a suitable age, we read them black and white printouts, test versions. They have always been completely fed up with that material when the book has come out,” says Aino Havukainen.

Since daughters have developed into savvy critics of their parents’ work, especially when it comes to their ethnic and gender diversity.

During the process of making the latest book, there was a note, for example, that there was no variety in the sketches of the crowd scenes, Havukainen says while Toivonen cheers:

“They were mostly stick figures!”

“That you can stay on your toes here,” Havukainen says with a laugh.

Actually, Havukainen and Toivonen take such matters seriously. They say that they have read, for example Anu Silfverbergin You have been seen -work, which highlights, among other things, how in popular culture women have traditionally shone through their absence.

“When making the book, we looked at something to refresh our memory The Lord of the Rings movie, I had to say that there are only men there,” Toivonen says.

Havukainen and Toivonen say that the order holder of Hyhmävuori, who was ideated for the book in the first drafts, was a scary bearded ukkel.

“Then we thought, why couldn’t it be an Amazon warrior.”

So now, in the book, the blond pigtails of the order bearer Fire Skull just sway when he commands his helmeted warriors to charge.

Latest The Tatu ja Patu book has been among the best-selling children’s books year after year, and the old ones are still read a lot.

However, only one film has been made about the brothers, which premiered in 2016 Cinnamon under your arm, Tatu and Patu! One could imagine that there would be a sequel.

“Filmmaking is therefore very difficult”, Aino Havukainen begins.

“That process was three years in total, it was such a massive thing. We thought it was a good movie…” Toivonen continues.

“Been there done that”, Havukainen finishes.

“ “There is one important thing in life and that is time.”

Then they explain. Filmmaking, like theater, is teamwork. And although there has been nothing wrong with the groups, Havukainen and Toivonen like their own work more.

“I’m terribly sorry. But that’s the kind of people we are. It was really rewarding and I wouldn’t change anything, but…” Havukainen says.

Compromises are a necessity in filmmaking, and there are a lot of variables. With books, the authors have all the power.

“In a way, we want absolute implementations for every point. It’s possible in a book, but not in a film production, there are limits of its own,” explains Toivonen.

For the same reason, they have not agreed to the animation proposals, or even to negotiate on the matter.

“There is one important thing in life and that is time. We don’t want to conquer the world and the books sell more in Finland than could have been imagined. Why on earth would we want to sit and negotiate somewhere?” Havukainen asks.

“We’ve already done an incredible amount of work, probably too much,” Toivonen adds.

Havukainen and Toivose are often asked which of them does what in the books. A very good question, which the authors cannot answer briefly. Toivonen draws, and Havukainen is responsible for graphic design and coloring, yes – but they do the ideation, writing and scripting of the content of the pictures together.

The Tatu ja Patu book, which will be published next summer, is already a long way off.

If Including the Veera books, twenty-four Tatu and Patu books have already been published.

How do the creators see the future of the boys from Outola?

“We work so one book at a time that there is really nothing outside of that one book,” Sami Toivonen explains.

However, neither of them can imagine life without Tatu and Patu.

“Perhaps the pace of publication slows down when you get older. I don’t think we will give up on them, if only we can find topics and the quality doesn’t deteriorate”, says Havukainen.

“Hopefully, we will recognize it ourselves, if that happens,” Toivonen adds.

They both laugh.

Tatu ja Patu, which will be published next summer, is already a long way off, and the 2025 book is also in the plans, as is the fact that 2026 will be a gap year without a new book.

But whatever Tatu and Patu’s fantasy adventure several ways to see into the future are presented, it is certainly good to leave them to Avathor and not try to wait until 2027.

Instead, you can start looking for a hidden detail in every opening in this new book.