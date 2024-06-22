Children’s books | The Viiru and Pesonen books may not be continued – the illustrator-writer no longer believes in his skills

Children’s books|Sven Nordqvist drew ideas for his books from family life in the countryside.

Popular children’s book series Viiru and Pesonen there may not be a continuation, says the author of the book series.

Swedish illustrator-writer Sven Nordqvist says the Swedish public broadcasting company for SVTthat his enthusiasm for the book series has waned.

Viiru and Pesonen get Christmas guests was published in 2004.

Viiru and Pesonen – book series turns 40 this year. A total of 18 books have been published, the latest in 2020.

In addition to the Nordic countries, the books are also popular in Germany, and movies and computer games have been made based on them.

Nordqvist, 78, has recently become interested in woodworking, and drawing has become less important. He is even more critical of his handprint.

“I am a bit tired. Enthusiasm for books and drawing has decreased more and more,” he says.

“Perhaps it is related to age that I have become more critical. When I see my old drawings… I don’t think I can do the same anymore.”

The holiday book Viiru and Pesonen’s compiled commellus was published this year.

According to SVT, Nordqvist has illustrated a total of 60 books during his career and he does not want to repeat himself. The stories of Viiru-kissa and Ukko Pesonen were born from the time he spent in the countryside of Upland, where he lived with his family in the 1980s.

Then Nordqvist’s backyard had a wooden shed and chickens, just like in the books. It was easy to draw ideas from the life of a father with a family of children. When the children grew up, the inspiration faded.

Nordqvist realizes that he may not have many years left, so time must be used wisely.

“Now it would be fun to do something else,” he says.

In 2018, the film Viiru ja Pesonen – Viiru changes, based on the books, premiered.

Viiru and Pesonen – books tell about the life full of customs of Ukko Pesonen, a familyless man living in the countryside, and his cat Viiru.

The first volume of the book series Viiru’s birthdays (Pannkakstårtan, Finnish translation Kaija Pakkanen) appeared in 1984. Kirjakustantamo Oak by Viiru and Pesonen -books have sold a total of more than 13 million copies worldwide.