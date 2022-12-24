The two spoke several languages. The problem is that none matched. The one who had come from the sea brought the tongue from his remote house, and sometimes a few more. All unknown, however, to his interlocutor. He offered water, a blanket, a smile. But he couldn’t converse beyond English or Italian. On the pier, the silent dialogue between migrants and volunteers was repeated over and over again. “We wanted to bring books, but we didn’t know which ones. All the languages ​​of the world were spoken there”, recalls Deborah Soria. So they came up with an idea: do without words.

Just a decade ago from the start of the Silent Books project. Destination Lampedusa. It started with a few volumes, and the desire to read together and get closer. “It is an album that eliminates differences: it offers a shared journey, it shows that you can laugh or be moved by the same things,” adds Soria, head of the initiative, promoted by the International Organization for Youth Books (IBBY).. Today there are more than 500 titles, the first library on the island has been built, an itinerant exhibition of these works travels the planet and, since 2020, silent books have been sailing the Mediterranean: their latest step, Books on Board, has risen the stories on board the ships of various NGOs. If refugees often end up being held there, at least they can escape with their imagination.

‘A Path of Flowers’, by JonArno Lawson and Sydney Smith, published by Red Fox Books.

Although, in reality, you don’t have to set sail for Lampedusa to find these albums: they populate more and more bookstores. Nor is there a need for a language barrier or an odyssey involved: they appear in homes and classrooms in any country. And in conversations between authors, editors, teachers, families and, of course, their little readers. His fascinating drawings are discussed, the universal magic of narrating only through images and pushing the public to join the story. By the way, illustrators are claimed, one of the most punished links in creation. And, little by little, the most skeptical voices are also running out of words.

“His presence, which looked like a Rare avishas increased for various reasons: the conception of reading today, the growing importance of the mediator, the increase in a more varied editorial offer, and also new social needs, such as literacy for migrants or from very early ages ”, summarizes Lucía Pilar Cancelas, professor of Children’s Literature in English at the University of Cádiz and author of a recent investigation on the phenomenon. All the ten interviewees agree on the rise, although with nuances: opinions range from a still minority advance to an explosion.

45′ illustration, by Maurizio AC Quarello, published by Orecchio Acerbo Editore. Maurizio Quarello

But just take a look at the editorial catalogs to discover all kinds of plots in images: The walk of a dog in the woods (Celia Sacido, Cuento de Luz); the resistance of a bookstore since 1880 (Pietro Gottuso, Kalandraka); the drama of the war ‘Four. Five (Maurizio Quarello, Orecchio Acerbo); or, precisely, the journey of so many emigrants (Shaun Tan, Barbara Fiore Editor). It’s been a while since the Bologna Fair, which will reach its 60th edition in 2023 as the most relevant in Europe, created a competition and a sample only for silent books. And in his doctoral thesis of 2015Emma Bosch already highlighted the great diversity found and concluded: “The album without words is not a genre”.

The truth is that it is not a recent invention either. On the contrary, it’s been a long time since books dared to shut up. Elena Pasoli, director of the Bologna Fair, cites among the pioneers her compatriots Bruno Munari and Iela Mari —published in Spain by Kalandraka—, whose silent review of the change of seasons has sold thousands of copies since the seventies. Others point to The Snowman (The gallery), which Raymond Briggs captured in 1978. The journey among the first silent authors continues through the eighties with “Monique Felix and David Wiesner, Istvan Banyai and his funny Zoom in the nineties, Peter Spier, Raymond Briggs or Květa Pacovská”, as he explains Ana Garralón, critic, teacherbookseller and responsible for workshops on these works.

Giovanna Zoboli, one of Italy’s most respected authors and publishers of children’s books, goes back even further: cave paintings, deep down, also narrate without words. “Until not long ago, these books were viewed with some mistrust, because in some way the illustrated album is the gateway to reading and, for a conservative mind, without text it makes no sense. But over time they have been asserting themselves. And today a school of thought has developed that underlines its positive value, which pushes children to an even more active participation, ”she adds. In fact, the author points out that for herself the challenge of using only images is “much more difficult than a traditional album”.

Because, page after page, open questions multiply. And each reader will answer what he wants. Who is that giant man who gobbles up cars in A Mr. Jamby Rosa Ureña Plaza (buenpaso)? Why are colored spots appearing in the gray city of a path of flowers (JonArno Lawson and Sydney Smith, Red Fox Books)? while flowing The river (Alessandro Sanna, Red Fox Books)What happens on its shores? And how is it possible for a cafe to become an ocean liner? “Oh!” he will drop more than one in amazement, just like the title of the work by Josse Goffin (Kalandraka).

“This is how the boy or girl is given a role as a reader capable of constructing meaning and we move away from something that has weighed heavily on children’s literature: the fabricated moral. He is told: ‘Look, interpret, express yourself’. It seems that the only role in relation to literature is that of a receiver, but here you can also create”, reflects Pilar Núñez Delgado, a professor in the Department of Language and Literature Didactics at the University of Granada. And she explains that the “new educational trends” want to move away from the literary analysis of the text to promote the cultural, social and pleasant side of books: “The objective of teaching literature at school is to make readers, not philologists.”

As much as they encourage a certain narrative effort from the public, yes, the silent books do not want to demand it at all costs. Some invite you to play, to find a hidden detail in a drawing. Others contain mysteries that are discovered little by little. And even the option of flipping through the pages and just enjoying the images seems just as valid.

Illustration of ‘A Jungle Book’, by Fernando Vázquez, published by A Buen Paso.

“The idea is to get lost in each of the illustrations, it is an invitation to travel”, points out Fernando Vázquez. It’s just what you expect to happen with your a jungle book (goodbye). “They are works that allow successive readings,” says Professor Cancelas. And Ana Garralón points out that, just as anyone can join the reading, it also makes it easier for the child to enjoy it on her own. In fact, this is how he summarizes one of the main dilemmas that arose in a recent workshop he conducted with some 60 mediators (librarians, teachers, fathers or mothers): “Not knowing what to do: remain silent, tell something, ask questions… In the end, we realized that we must respect the rhythm and level of the readers”.

Deeper concerns also remain, both in educators and in families. Saying goodbye to words, even if only once in a while, is hard. And it drags fears that children give up reading learning. But the interviewees draw multiple arguments in the face of doubts. “The silent book appeals to two abilities for which the human brain is prepared from the earliest years: that of interpreting images and that of speaking”, points out Estrella Borrego, editor of Libros del Zorro Rojo. “Regarding a work with a text, they are different and complementary experiences, both necessary and fundamental, both for children and adults”, Elena Pasoli adds.

The development of creativity is another of the most cited points in favor, as is the importance of learning to interpret images. So much so that Zoboli warns against the error of considering all silent books as universal: “You have to be careful with that, because just as cultural codes are needed to understand words, sometimes they are also needed for illustrations.”

From the page, in addition, the silent albums easily pass to the wall: The riverfrom Sannafor example, was exhibited at the Mutty Specialty Bookstore, in northern Italy. And Aixa Durán, an educational counselor, adds her own experience to her list of pros. “I met a group of boys and girls from PMAR (Program for the improvement of learning and performance), between 13-15 years old. Some had already been in ESO for some time, or even repeated the primary stage, while others presented various specific needs for educational support ”, she introduces. First, they began to read together chicken thief (Béatrice Rodríguez, Red Fox Books). Then, they recorded themselves as they formulated their different accounts of the work. They went on to write history as they saw it. They agreed on a common version. And finally, they even transferred her to the puppet theater.

For works so well cared for graphically, yes, the price can go up. And the portfolio is another source of resistance. “I spend 20 euros, I also want the texts’. Yes, that discourse exists”, points out Zoboli. And, immediately afterwards, he reassures the pockets of the skeptics: “The words, deep down, are there. It is the reader who looks for them and takes them out, when it comes to counting”. Even so, the summary of Ana Eulate, editor of Cuento de Luz, is relatively common: “At a commercial level, the risk is greater. You don’t know to what extent it will be accepted.

‘Profession: Crocodile’, by Giovanna Zoboli and Mairachiara di Giorgio, published by Pípala.

But the labels willing to gamble are increasing. And the bet can come out even more than winning. Profession: Crocodile (Zoboli and Mariachiara di Giorgio, Pipala) it has sold thousands of copies and has been translated—here’s another obvious benefit of these albums—into several languages. Many readers have joined the search for A ball for Daisy (Chris Raschka, Corymbo). And more and more passengers have taken out a ticket for the placid illustrated trips to Europe and Italy from Mitsumasa Anno (Kalandraka, in Spain). And although the majority for now must settle for relative success, Fernando Vázquez continues to see the glass as half full: “Many are not going to be best sellers. But if we let ourselves be carried away by the mainstream, the world would be grey. This, on the other hand, cannot have more colors.

