fost 70 years have passed since people first stood on the highest mountain in the world: on May 29, 1953, New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepalese Tenzing Norgay reached the summit of Mount Everest (8,848 meters). But the historical achievement still fascinates artists all over the world – such as the Indian children’s book author Uma Krishnaswami.

In her children’s book “Zwei auf dem Everest” (Tyrolia Verlag), the award-winning author, who has received the Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature, among other things, shows how Hillary and Tenzing grew up, how they discovered a love for the mountains in their home countries, how this love drove them higher and higher and how the lure of the highest peaks finally became so strong that they fought their way as far as no human had ever before.

The British illustrator Christopher Corr, trained at the Royal College of Art in London, among other places, designed colorful scenes for this career, which show the first separate and then joint ascent of the two from the world of green pastures and meadows of their childhood to the frost-rigid ice and trace snow giants in the Himalayas step by step. Corr was inspired by his own travels, which took him through the highest mountains in the world, among other things.

The book, which is recommended from the age of four, concludes with the most important facts about Everest, the milestones in its ascent history, the culture and history of the Sherpas and the question of how climate change is affecting what is happening there. It was translated from the Canadian original edition by the renowned German alpine author Jochen Hemmleb, who himself has climbed Everest several times.

The British expedition of 1953, with which Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay were successful on Mount Everest, is largely ignored in the book in favor of the personal stories of the two protagonists and the question of why they were willing to face all the hardships, risks and dangers gain weight. But “Two on Everest” also makes it clear: Despite all the differences, they could only achieve the big goal together.