São Paulo

The children’s revelers took advantage of Sunday (12) to enjoy the pre-carnival in São Paulo with their family. Superheroes, ballerinas, clowns mixed with more contemporary characters and fantasies created with what we had at home: bows, ribbons and hats.

The Bloquinho Infantil Maria Maluquinha, in Ipiranga, a neighborhood that is home to important historical sites in the city, gathered children and their families from 10 am on Rua Sorocabanos, next to Parque do Ipiranga. At 10 am there was fanfare and the band played until early afternoon.

Tarot reader Denise de Jesus lives in Ipiranga and took her son to the block, with another friend, who took her daughter and niece. She approved the event. “I thought it was very organized, very beautiful, very fun, safe for the children, I liked it. I came with my son Samuel, 7 years old and my friend came with her daughter Manu, 6 years old and her niece Alice, 9 years old”.

The organizers of Bloquinho Infantil Maria Maluquinha were also satisfied with the success of the block, which appeared in 2020. “Today is the second edition of the block Maria Maluquinha and it was all this success. Thank goodness it didn’t rain either! At 10 am there was a fanfare, the band played until one o’clock, the children had fun, there were no incidents. Even a lost cell phone was found and given to the owner. It was total security, the people who came to work sold well, so I think it was good for everyone”, said one of the organizers, Denise Aloia de Moraes.

Small revelers benefited the most, Denise said. “The kids come to enjoy themselves, get away from the TV and the computer for a while, get to know the culture of Brazil, which is Carnival. And come early to start participating!”

The Children’s Bloquinho Fraldinha Molhada, in Jardim Anália Franco, paraded on Rua José Oscar de Abreu Sampaio. The revelry in the children’s blocks started in the morning, at 10am and lasted until 3pm. The weather helped the children’s revelry and it didn’t rain at the time of the event.

The day started with a lot of cloudiness, isolated drizzle and temperature around 26°C. But, according to the Climate Emergency Management Center (CGE), from the city of São Paulo, the heat and the arrival of the sea breeze favor the occurrence of rain in the form of showers, mainly between mid-afternoon and early evening. .