Wuelfrath. Matthias Burkhardt takes a bicycle fork and thrashes on it. It will look like before afterwards. No scratches, no chipped paint. That’s the kind of quality that children’s bike manufacturer Puky expects from itself. The operations manager at the Wülfrath plant near Wuppertal shows the visitors to aktiv a place on the fork where there should be a small bubble. That’s why she ended up in the box for rework. Only eagle eyes recognize the bubble.

In Germany, Puky is synonymous with children’s bicycles, almost like “Tempo” for handkerchiefs. The company, which was founded 72 years ago and has around 120 employees, achieved this with practically no advertising. “We have always attached great importance to quality,” says Mathias Heller, who has been managing director of Puky for five years. Of course, any boss in any company would say that. But if you look at the company’s own test laboratory, you will get an impression of it.

Whether it’s a bike, scooter or balance bike: In the company’s own test laboratory, things get down to business

The prescribed norm is never enough here. From bicycles to scooters to balance bikes – they all come to an endurance test that simulates several years of use and also takes into account “foreseeable misuse”: ride over curbs without braking, jerk off, brake and steer – which is what children do. For the safety tests, Puky has even constructed its own measuring vehicles with which children are sent over a course.

The company does buy some parts, such as tires or aluminum frames, and the final assembly does not take place in Wülfrath, but in workshops for people with disabilities in the region. But quality control is always in one hand. Whether hand movements are chemically harmless, whether the bell is not too quiet or too loud, all of this is tested in Wülfrath. Because the company, which sells its products almost exclusively through specialist retailers, thrives on its quality image.

Robots are used at Puky – and employees with enormous experience Modern machines, for example for bending steel pipes, are in use in the factory, in some cases robots that relieve the workers of particularly monotonous tasks. But a lot of things still depend on a good eye and experience. Mürsel Ismail, for example, has been with Puky for almost 40 years. He creates the complete frames for the vehicles in several steps from the bent tubes. And Uwe David is still on board a little longer, who still knows how to weld by hand and is therefore always in demand for more complicated work. The cooperation with the workshops for the disabled has also proven itself over many years. It also makes it possible for almost all of the production to be economically feasible in Germany. After all, it’s not that easy to make money with children’s bikes. “With an e-bike, for example, the margin for the dealer is around 80 times as high,” explains Managing Director Heller. But the e-bike boom also has something good for Puky, says Heller. Indirectly. Since many people can now afford bicycles for several thousand euros, 300 euros for a children’s bike is no longer that much for customers – just a few years ago the pain threshold was around 200. Own brand “Eightshot” should electrify older children and young people In addition to quality, Puky also relies on innovation. Electric motors are an issue at least for older children and young people, for whom Puky has developed the own brand “Eightshot”. And the digital trends don’t stop at children’s bikes and accessories. There are many ideas in the industry. Not only in Wülfrath: helmets that automatically send a message to the parents if the child falls. Or brakes that can be remotely controlled using a mobile phone app. A dream for parents …