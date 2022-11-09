Children | “You should shoot the crappy bird” – Hurting animals is a warning sign that portends problems for the child

Hurting animals is a warning sign that can portend many problems for the child. Children learn to relate to animals according to the model of adults

In the sky was a large seagull. A seven-year-old child noticed it and immediately stated:

“That’s a shitbird. Shit. It should be shot. My father says they are shit birds.”

The direct quote is from 2012, when he was a University Researcher at the University of Oulu Pauliina Rautio was conducting field research with children aged 6–8. For the researcher of children’s animal relationships, the sincere statement was a perfect example of how children absorb influences from adults.

Several cases where animals have been treated cruelly have hit the headlines during the summer. There was news about the end of summer about killing a frog of suspected conscripts as well as from those who hacked and stoned storks For boys aged 10–12.

Educational scientist Rautio sees the good side of the cases in that they have become topics of conversation. Even 20 years ago, this might not have happened, he thinks.

When Rautio familiarized himself with the research on children’s animal cruelty, he noticed that the vast majority of the research deals with concerns about what cruelty to animals can lead to later. Will these kids hurt people next?

“ “What, for example, is perceived as disturbing behavior: if you slightly cut a perch with a knife, the limit may not be crossed yet, but if you cat, it is crossed.”

According to Rauti, the concern is justified, but he was surprised by how studies regularly ignore the suffering of animals and, especially in the case of children of playful age, the phenomenon is glossed over by classifying it as curiosity.

“Social research on the subject seems to be almost completely missing. The phenomenon is framed as an individual psychological matter, as if it existed apart from society.”

According to Rauti, the structures and attitudes of the surrounding society do not alone make a child torture an animal, but they create a framework for the phenomenon.

“What, for example, is perceived as disturbing behavior: if you slightly cut a perch with a knife, the limit may not be crossed yet, but if you cat, it is crossed. We have cultural pain thresholds in what we accept as the treatment of any animal species, and children learn these limits at a young age.”

Typically for example, insects and invertebrates are perceived as unpleasant in Western countries, animals that are horrid, whose killing is often not difficult for people to accept. It is different, for example, with large mammals.

As a volunteer, Rautio cares for injured wild birds at his home. In this role, he has made observations about how people classify different winged animals.

“Urban birds such as seagulls, plovers and crows are garbage birds, nuisance animals that many people think can or should be killed. Then there are birds that are considered more noble, such as hawks and owls, and hunted birds that are still classified as food separately.”

Such conflicting messages from adults put children in a strange position, says Rautio.

“Children are brought up in a world where there is intensive production of animals and accepted ways of exploiting and killing other animals. At the same time, the children themselves are supposed to be pure and innocent and to love all animals unconditionally.”

Individuals on the basis of the news, it is impossible to judge whether, for example, children who hurt a stork are dealing with a behavior pattern from home, goofing off caused by group pressure, or behavioral disorders.

Even a doctor cannot make a diagnosis based on one case, says the professor of child psychiatry Andre Sourander from the University of Turku.

According to child psychiatrist Andre Sourander, animal cruelty is always a warning sign.

However, according to him, cruelty to animals is always a warning sign, especially if it is repeated and intentional.

“Deliberate cruelty to animals is often connected to a lack of empathy and difficulty in impulse control. It is often based on personal or family experiences of violence or child abuse,” says Sourander.

According to research, the greatest risks for animal cruelty are children and young people who have had symptoms of a behavior disorder for a long time. If, for example, snarling animals can be stopped in the first place, or such behavior only starts to appear in adolescence, the prognosis is usually better.

“That’s why I wouldn’t want to magnify the issue too much based on one symptom, but I wouldn’t downplay it either. The treatment of animals is easily dismissed.”

“ “Respectful treatment of other people and animals requires constant reflection.”

Pauliina Rautio along with his research, he also trains future teachers. In this work, he has noticed, even self-critically, that teacher training is strongly based on the idea that the world should be presented to children as a clearly organized, even black-and-white place. That there would always be right and wrong in the world.

“According to childhood research, this kind of thinking robs the child of useful thinking tools, because the world is not once and for all right or wrong, but always somewhere in between, and respectful treatment of other people and animals requires constant reflection. According to research, in addition to the fact that children are capable of this kind of open reflection, it also interests them,” says Rautio and continues:

“A child’s meaningful relationship with animals is often accompanied by mystery when one does not fully understand the other, and it fascinates when one can guess a little what the world is like through the other’s eyes. From a child’s point of view, the animal relationship can have a much more existential meaning than adults understand.”