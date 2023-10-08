Some are alive and others are presumed dead, military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said. He is referring to the hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers who have been taken hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli army.

As the English newspaper Guardian explains well, unfortunately among those hostages there are quite a few “children, women, elderly and disabled people”. And this is the Great Blackmail that gives the proportion of this war, making us assume that it will be long and painful.

It is Hamas itself that states that the number of captured Israelis is “several times higher” than dozens and that they were taken to scattered and remote locations throughout the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas was responsible for their well-being and that Israel “will settle scores with anyone who harms them.” But in the meantime these women and children are in the hands of the enemy. And they are the main weapon in the hands of the aggressor.

There are cruel scenes immortalized on social media when hostages are torn away from their families or victims of ambushes on the street. Violent images artfully circulated which aim to show the “surrender” of the Israelis into the hands of Hamas fighters.

There is a video published and verified by the BBC showing a truck driving through crowds in the Gaza Strip, presumably carrying Israeli hostages. Another, geolocated in the Gaza Strip, shows a barefoot woman being dragged from the back of a truck with her bloody hands tied behind her back.

Some hostages were said to have been caught at an open-air party in Kibbutz Re’im, a suburb of the southern Israeli city of Ofakim, not far from Gaza. Witnesses told Israeli media that the attackers on motorcycles began shooting at the participants, many of whom were still missing.

Then there are other videos posted on social media, which have not yet been verified by the BBC, showing a partygoer being kidnapped and then forced onto a motorbike by two men.

The woman would later be identified by her partner’s brother, Moshe Or: she is an Israeli woman named Noa Argamani. He had reported her missing before discovering her and her brother in her videos, both detained by different militants. “I saw Noa in the video very scared – he says excitedly – I can’t imagine what she was feeling, she was screaming in panic on a motorcycle” the man told the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12.

A subsequent video – also not verified by the BBC – appears to show her, distraught, drinking some water in a room in Gaza.

Outside the Gaza Strip, Israeli military forces reportedly freed Israeli civilians who were held hostage in two locations in the south. In Kibbutz Be’eri, hostages initially held in a dining room were freed after 18 hours, Israeli television channels reported. Israeli media reports explain that up to 50 people were held there.

Speaking to the Reuters news agency, a woman identified as Ella said she had been barricaded for hours in an air raid shelter in the city. «I have lost contact with my family – she said – I know that my father was kidnapped … no one tells us what is happening. I don’t know if my mother is alive.”