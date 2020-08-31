New twist in research on the effects of the coronavirus In the kids. A study published in the magazine JAMA Pediatrics suggests that minors can spread the disease even if they never develop symptoms, or if they have them, for a long time after they are gone.

The investigation was carried out among 91 pediatric patients from 22 hospitals in South Korea. Dr. Roberta DeBiasi explained that “unlike the American healthcare system, those who test positive by COVID-19 in South Korea stay in the hospital until their infections clear up, even if they are not symptomatic. “

The patients were identified for testing through contact tracing or the development of symptoms. About 22% never had symptoms, 20% were asymptomatic but he developed them later and 58% had signs from their initial test.

Different duration

Thanks to this analysis, The duration of symptoms was found to vary widely, from three days to almost three weeks. There was also an increase regarding the time that the minors spread the virus and they could be potentially infectious.

Thus, one of the key points was the duration of viral shedding. The finding revealed that even the asymptomatic continued to spread COVID-19 long after from the initial tests and could become key vectors.