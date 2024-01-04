Emergency in emergency rooms, here's what's happening to children in particular

In the emergency room during these Christmas holidays a new emergency has exploded, due to a respiratory virus that is particularly striking children and boys. And there are also a number of calls to family doctors doubled compared to the norm, have passed from 2 to 4 million per day. In these days – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – access to the emergency room is increasing sharply, as Fabio explains Midullapresident of the Italian Society of Infantile Respiratory Diseases (Simri), head of the emergency pediatrics department of the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome: “We are at the center of the peak of the epidemic of respiratory diseases. The accesses to the emergency room are tripled in the last month. And 90% of the children hospitalized in our department are children with bronchiolitis. We also record acute episodes of asthmatic bronchitis And pneumonia“.

These days, with the increase (more than expected) of flu cases and other parainfluenza syndromes, – continues Il Corriere – are almost doubled accesses to the emergency room and even tripled the accesses of children to emergency facilities. Dr. Marcello reports Covinohead of the emergency room and hospitalization unit at the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome: “Usually in our hospital pneumonia represents 10% of hospitalizations among patients arriving at the emergency room; at this moment we are recording an incidence of pneumonia in patients awaiting hospitalization which exceeds 45%. And we cannot discharge patients with respiratory failure, which they are above all elderly or otherwise frail due to other pathologies. The number of people who need to be hospitalized is higher than the seasonal average“.

