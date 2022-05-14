Sinaloa.- Although the public education system cannot reject a minor with disability because it would violate their human right; in practice, parents of children with hearing disabilities, as well as students, have problems achieving integration in the classroompointed out members of the deaf community in Sinaloa.

First they face stigma and lack of information, which is aggravated especially in rural areas due to the lack of a diagnosis or financial resources.

In this way, the educational process is interrupted for children with deafness, who are relegated in family and social dynamics when no one can teach them Mexican sign language or they are not candidates for a cochlear implant.

In addition, there is no state diagnosis or reliable statistics that allow us to understand the X-ray of people who live in Sinaloa with total deafness and with some type of hearing impairment, such as hearing loss or partial deafness.

Even with the shortcomings, the budget situation improved this year for the special education department of the Ministry of Public Education in Sinaloa, Professor Nidia Aldana, who directs this area that operates with federal resources, told Debate.

Are 25 million pesos authorized to operate in six months of 2022 against the previous fiscal year, which was one million 800 thousand pesos. Although around 12 million will be directed to students with outstanding aptitudes, a program that this department also directs.

The official reported that the project for Sinaloa is expand coverage so that they can also care for young people with deafness and other disabilities in Cobaeswhich was already happening a few years ago but was cancelled.

Currently there are three options at the basic level to serve children with hearing disabilities: 50 CAM, 208 Usaer and 10 CRIE. Depending on the severity and the minor’s studies, it is channeled. Currently there are 287 children with hearing disabilities who are enrolled in the Public Education System in Sinaloa at the preschool, primary and secondary levels.

If the parents or guardians of a child with communication problems have not yet had a diagnosis, they can receive a comprehensive assessment from specialists for free in Culiacán, announced Professor Nidia Aldana. The indicated site is the Regional Center for Child Development and Early Stimulation (Ceredi) in Culiacán.

This institution is part of the health services of the State Government. They are cared for by a pediatrician, nutritionist, psychologist and speech therapist. Nidia Aldana, head of Special Education in Sinaloa, reported that teachers throughout the state and rural areas must help channel a child who has not yet received a diagnosis in case of any suspicion regarding disability, for example, deafness, but also others such as autism or asperger’s.

He explained that teachers can suggest going to this institution in order to provide a comprehensive follow-up to the child’s health and thus improve not only their education, but also their quality of life, which is not mandatory. He indicated that there are even parents who prefer not to request the diagnosis, either for fear of stigma or for lack of financial resources to move to Culiacán.

In case you are interested, the center is located on Blvr. Emiliano Zapata, in front of the Volkswagen agency, the phone number is 667-499-9528. The person in charge is Dr. Eva Castro.

No public policies

In Sinaloa, it is necessary to create public policies that have an inclusive perspectiveexplained local PRI deputy Connie Zazueta Castro, former director of the DIF.

“We need, in addition to civic culture, that the three Powers implement affirmative actions that allow the inclusion of all people who have a disability,” said the member of the Family Commission.

“It is important that educational institutions make a diagnosis to find out how many children currently in Sinaloa have this disability and can support them with an implant, as well as guarantee them an inclusive education,” he considered.

“Inclusive actions are necessary, such as, for example, that in the public service areas of the three levels of government there are people who know sign language and can facilitate procedures for deaf people,” commented the legislator.

He also reaffirmed that cochlear implant programs should be strengthenedsince, due to its high cost in the market, which is around 500 thousand pesos, approximately, they are not accessible to the entire population.

“We cannot allow exclusion due to some type of disability,” he said.

Options for children with deafness

Study in a Higher Education Support Services Unit (Usaer), there are schools that belong to this network.

Resource and Information Center for Educational Integration (CRIE), there are trainings for teachers, parents and students.

Totally deaf children can go to a Multiple Care Center (CAM) to learn sign language from an early age.

The data

Place. The Department of Special Education is in the Sepyc and SEP facilities in Culiacán, in the Jaime Torres Bodet building, in the Plaza de los Valores.

Contact. Blvd. Pedro Infante, Col. Hydraulic Resources, or call 667-846-4200 ext. 3250, 3251, 3252 and 3253.

Context

They demand improvements

Last May 5, Debate published an analysis table with people from the deaf community in Sinaloa, where they criticized the lack of public policies to favor their inclusion in educational activities.

Needs

Among the proposals expressed is increasing access to Mexican sign language interpreters, especially as support staff in public schools so that children with deafness can access and better understand academic content, since in some cases parents are who must hire or pay for an interpreter for their children; in other cases, the minors, upon joining a regular school, have many learning difficulties.

Another proposal is to open a bilingual bicultural school in Sinaloa for students with hearing disabilities.