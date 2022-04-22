Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A series of mixed feelings: joy, sadness and emotion, expressed Ana Lizárraga Burgueño, mother of Kevyn, the boy with the bracelets who fought for a long time against the cancer and for whom his family seeks to fulfill their dreams by celebrating infants with this and other health complications.

This Thursday, April 21, the Children’s Day celebration a about 70 minors with cancer and other diseases that require treatment at the Regional Hospital No. 1 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

Celebration

Kevyn’s mother commented that this celebration was in honor of her son and his requests when he was fighting the disease, since he made bracelets to sell and always asked for support from various personalities to achieve treatment, but he also wanted to be able to support more children with the same medical situation as his.

“He was a child with many earthly angels, as he told them, when he was in his fight, thank God, they gave him everything and consented, that’s why he said that when he got better and the pandemic was over, he was going to keep asking support for his companions with all his earthly angels, and also continue selling his bracelets to support them with chemotherapies and treatments in hospitals, from all this the idea of ​​​​holding this celebration arises, “recalled Ana Lizárraga, Kevyn’s mother.

Benefit

The celebration was achieved thanks to the support and donations that citizens and businessmen have contributed to ensure that children with cancer receive a celebration full of joy, happiness and great emotion.

Ana commented that there are 65 children who fight against this medical condition and are undergoing cancer treatment and 10 more are children who are undergoing treatment for other types of diseases.such as cerebral palsy, among others.

It should be noted that the celebration was held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., so that the children could enjoy children’s entertainment, food, cake, sweets, face painting, as well as other enjoyable activities for the Children’s Day celebration in the Arlys event room.

The data

> Support

Faced with this type of celebration for the benefit of infants with cancer, a call is made to citizens to continue supporting children with donations of toys to give to children in hospitals, on the street and vulnerable neighborhoods. To support, you can contact Ana Lizárraga at 667-492-1667.