Dozens of children with cancer protested in Sudan: so they decided to draw the attention of the authorities to the lack of vital drugs for chemotherapy. Local portal Al Intibaha writes about it.

Children staged a sit-in at the building of the country’s Ministry of Health. A shortage of drugs threatens the lives of thousands of people living in Sudan with cancer. This was confirmed by the director of the National Cancer Institute and the Center for Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer Nada Othman. She believes that this one way or another will lead to a “cancer catastrophe”.

Sudanese Health Minister Omar al-Najib explained that the shortage of doses was caused by a lack of funding and problems with foreign exchange. In addition, the country has debts to importers. As noted by Sky News Arabia, the prices of some drugs have risen by a thousand percent due to the sharp drop in the value of the Sudanese pound.

According to official figures, the country’s two centers for the treatment of children with cancer receive from 500 to 600 patients a week. At the same time, hospitals do not have enough staff: many work overtime, and conditions in clinics are extremely unfavorable.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram