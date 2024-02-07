Governor of MG allowed public school students to enroll without presenting an immunization card

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), said this Wednesday (7.Feb.2024) that children from public schools in their State will “learn science” to decide whether or not they want to be vaccinated. The head of the state Executive discouraged the presentation of the vaccination card when registering earlier this week.

“Every child has the right to attend school, this is unquestionable. The child will have a good lunch, will have good schools, and will, above all, learn science, so that in the future she has the conditions, unlike what has happened in the past, we want her to decide whether or not she wants to be vaccinated.”said in an interview with CNN Brazil.

“In Minas Gerais, school is open for everyone, and we are going to show that the vaccine is important for everyone. And, even showing it, if someone doesn’t want it, it’s an individual option”, he said.

On Monday (Feb 5), Zema appeared in a video alongside the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) and the senator Cleitinho (Republicanos-MG) saying that, in the State, “no student will be prevented from studying due to a vaccine”.

Since January 1st, vaccination against Covid in children aged 6 months to 5 years has been part of the National Vaccination Calendar. The measure was announced by Ministry of Health at the end of October 2023.

