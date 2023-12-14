Schoolchildren may be sent to clean roads in Magadan

Schoolchildren may be sent to clean city streets in Kolyma. Mayor of Magadan Yuri Grishan made this proposal on air “News.” Magadan”.

The initiative to involve students in clearing snow from the school grounds comes from below, the mayor said. 12 thousand children study in city schools. With common efforts, it will be possible to put the city in order in a short time, Grishan is convinced. He did not specify how the parents of the schoolchildren involved in labor felt about this idea.

Earlier, in Odintsovo near Moscow, children won a snow slide from utility workers. The guys lined up in front of the bucket of one tractor, while others threw snowballs, chanting: “Get out, this is our slide! We won’t give this slide to anyone!”