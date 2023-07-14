How did you feel about the content of this article?

Colombian children in June when they were rescued. | Photo: EFE/Armed Forces of Colombia

The four children who were lost for 40 days in the Amazon jungle of Colombia, after being the only survivors of the crash of the plane on which they were traveling with their mother, another adult and the pilot, were discharged from the hospital where they had been since June 9 .

“The children are no longer in the hospital,” sources from the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF) told EFE, who reported that the children left the Central Military Hospital (HMC) in Bogotá on Thursday night (13). .

Still according to the sources, the four brothers are “very well”, after being rescued on June 9 and transferred to the medical center, where they arrived in a pronounced state of malnutrition and dehydration, in addition to several infections.

This is teenager Lesly Mukutuy, 13 years old, who took care of her brothers Soleiny Mukutuy, 9; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, 5; and Cristin Neruman Ranoque, a baby who completed his first year of life in the Amazon jungle located between the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare.

The minors were found in a remote spot in that region, where they were tirelessly searched for weeks by about 200 military personnel and indigenous people from the region, all part of the so-called “Operation Hope”.

For the time being, the four brothers will remain in the custody of the ICBF, which will have to determine who will be given custody, who could stay with their maternal grandparents or their father, who, according to various reports in the local press, is accused of sexist violence against the late mother.