Anime is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world, and although it is clear that they are not just for children, there are studies showing that children who watch anime have better intellectual development.

Stimulation at an early age is important, since they are the ones that will most determine the cognitive and intellectual development of children. Within things that have been found to positively affect this stage of development is animewhich in various scientific studies has proven this effect.

Animated formats, lacking limitations such as cinema or series, can use many tools that may only be possible through literature. Nevertheless, this uses its audiovisual form to be able to transmit what it wants to say in a more effective way.

Watch Dragon Ball to grow better | Source: Toei Animation.

In this way, Through anime, children can begin to develop important aspects of their personality as well as their cognitive development through fiction.always thanks to simple associations that can be made through the situations and characters that are presented.

According to a study led by CNNthis not only has positive effects on cognitive and intellectual development, but also helps overall brain and neural health, as it was found that children who watch anime have up to 45% less chance of developing mental illnesses like dementia and similar syndromes.

Anime helps children’s development | Source: CloverWorks

That is, children stimulated by animated fiction can generate better levels of associations and identity strategies more easily and effectively than those who do not. In addition, anime generates simple identification profiles that are easier to adopt than those of actors or other fictional figures.

We recommend you: Demand to eliminate anime piracy causes it to skyrocket to historic levels

On the other hand, a study by the Department of Psychological Sciences at the University of Liverpool, found that it is easier to promote habits in children through animewhich can range from dietary recommendations to medical preventive practices as happened with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to our Discordwhere we discuss anime and other topics.