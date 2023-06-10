Children who survived an accident: they had been in the jungle for 40 days

The children who survived the plane crash in Colombia remained in the jungle for about forty days. They are 13, 9, 4 and 1 year old. “Yes, the children have been found, but I need a flight or a helicopter to pick them up urgently,” the children’s grandfather, Fidencio Valencia, told AFP. Originally from the Uitoto indigenous group, the little ones wandered alone in the jungle after the crash of the Cessna 206 in which they were traveling with their mother, pilot and a relative. All three adults died and their bodies were found by the military at the crash site.

As soon as he got off the presidential plane from Havana, where a temporary bilateral ceasefire agreement was signed today with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), Petro confirmed the news to the country. “Now that I’m back, the first news is that the indigenous communities and the military forces together found the four children alive after 40 days”, Peter said. The Army has released several photographs showing the four children sitting in a clearing in the middle of the jungle, covered by blankets and surrounded by soldiers and natives. They are fine even if they appear emaciated and undernourished, as is obvious after the odyssey they have experienced. The four children were traveling with their mother, another adult and the pilot of an Avianline Charter Cessna 206 plane that crashed on May 1st. The three adults died in the crash and their bodies were found several days later, but the four children, from an indigenous community, survived.

Plane crash in Colombia, four children found alive in the jungle after 40 days. “Example of survival that will go down in history”

“I was alone. They were protagonists of an example of survival that will go down in history, so today those children are the children of peace”, added the president. Since the plane was found, a gigantic search operation for the four children has begun, during which the military and the indigenous people have covered thousands of square kilometers of jungle and made numerous flights by helicopter and by plane until today they were finally found. A military helicopter was sent to the place where the children were found to take them out of the jungle and transfer them to an urban centre. Petro, who described the discovery as “a gift to life”, added that, depending on their health conditions, the children will be transferred tomorrow to San José del Guaviare, the capital of Guaviare, or to Bogota.

