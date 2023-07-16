The four children, who were rescued from the Colombian Amazon jungle, have left the hospital after receiving treatment for a month in a military hospital, according to what was announced by the National Child Protection Authority, which will temporarily take custody of them.

Astrid Caceres, director of the Colombian Institute for Family Protection, said during a press conference that the four children “have regained (…) their weight and are in very good condition.”

Leslie, 13, Solini, 9, Tian Nuriel, 5, and Christine, 1, have been kept in the military hospital in Gotha since their rescue on June 9.

And Caceres reassured that the four children do not suffer any physical effects from wandering alone for forty days in the Colombian jungle in which they got lost after a small plane carrying them crashed, killing their mother and two other people.

The official added that even Christine, who was less than a year old when the plane crashed on May 1, “has fully recovered in terms of physical development.”

The Colombian Institute for Family Protection announced that it would retain custody of the children for at least six months because “it is necessary to conduct an in-depth investigation of their circumstances and family environment”.

A custody dispute has erupted over the siblings since their rescue between their maternal grandparents and the father of the two younger children.

The four siblings will live in waiting with other children in a shelter run by the Colombian Institute for Family Protection, whose location has not been disclosed. Cáceres only indicated that they would live in a rural area, where they would be “comfortable”.