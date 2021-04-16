Clara Martínez (Elgoibar, Gipuzkoa, 51 years old), director of the Santander Chair of Children’s Rights at the Pontifical University of Comillas since 2011, not only considers that a law was necessary, but that “this law was necessary.” This expert began working with children’s organizations on the first draft of a rule that would protect children from violence in 2014. She was, therefore, in the kitchen of the rule that is already heading down the stretch until its final approval and trusts that it lays the foundations for a paradigm shift in Spain.

Question. Why is violence against minors invisible?

Answer. Partly because they do not have clear and effective channels of complaint, of expression of their reality. This greatly limits the possibility of communicating, as we adults do, the situation we may be going through. I believe that there is also an immense responsibility of the entire system and society, we have not given enough importance to having reliable and updated data on violence against children.

More information

P. Is this law going to give it?

R. It introduces very considerable improvements because it involves public administrations and establishes the need to collect data in a complete way and notify them, and before that, to have common criteria to collect them.

P. Do children believe when they report violence?

R. Rather, reality shows that it is not. By not having as complete an intellectual, emotional and social development as adults are presumed to have, their testimony is generally not fully believed. Then it is shown that children do not lie, their way of expressing reality is the one that normally corresponds to their age and degree of maturity. You have to know how to read and understand what they are saying. It is not that they express themselves badly, it is that we do not understand them well, maybe because we do not make enough efforts. For example, sometimes a drawing is capable of expressing, not with words or with the rigor of an adult, what has happened to it. And yet sometimes we don’t even believe them for that. In order to believe, we must first understand.

P. What are the shortcomings of the judicial system?

R. Virtually all the burden of action against violence falls on the judges, it is a punitive model of the aggressor’s behavior. I’m not going to say that the judges don’t believe them. They act according to the rules used in all kinds of processes. And hence the movement in Europe to adapt the way of doing in this area to the reality of a child victim. The process is an ordeal for the minor. The judges do not ask for the preconstituted test [que declaren una sola vez, durante la fase de instrucción]. On many occasions when the only evidence to convict someone is the testimony of the victim, and it is a child who has had to count the same five or six times, it is very easy for inaccuracies to appear, leading the judge to think that that testimony lacks rigor, and say that the only evidence of the charge is not enough to convict the abuser.

P. The law establishes this test for children under 14 years of age and children’s organizations asked that it be up to 18. What is your opinion?

R. Which is insufficient. What I cannot find is the basis for these age differentiations. If they are minors, they are minors for better and for worse. It has no justification, neither psychological, nor anthropological, nor legal.

P. Does this law solve the deficiencies of the judicial system?

R. The law substantially improves what we have right now, moving towards the creation of specialized courts in matters of minors, family and capacity is a good step and very necessary. The extension of the statute of limitations for crimes of abuse, or the mandatory nature of pre-constituted evidence constitute an improvement, but one of the greatest contributions of the law is precisely that it comes from the idea that the judicial response is the only one that the system can give. It is precisely a rule that focuses on prevention. That a case ends in a court supposes the failure of the system, we have arrived late.

P. What are the strengths?

R. It picks up a very novel principle with immense potential, that of treating children well. It is not enough to not treat children badly, but mechanisms must be established to treat them well. And it introduces the creation of a sectoral conference to work on governance between the General State Administration and the autonomous communities.

P. At the international level, where does this law place us?

R. As far as I know it is the first in the world. It is not that there are no laws in the world that address violence against children, but rather that it is the first legal text that comprehensively addresses violence against children.

P. Do you think it will cause a paradigm shift, like gender violence in its day?

R. We hope so and that it serves to advance in the necessary implementation of the child rights approach, they are not properties that we can treat as we please, but they are people with dignity, with rights.

P. Are you afraid that it will happen as with the law on gender violence, whose application has slowed down due to lack of resources and political decision?

R. This is a first step. There is a memory of the law and foreseen endowment, but this problem must be worked much more holistically. We should walk towards something much deeper, a cultural change in the way of understanding what the underage person is. For this, the law contemplates the development of a national strategy for the eradication of violence against children that will set objectives, prioritize actions and indicate which territorial level will be responsible for organizing each aspect. It is very important to indicate what corresponds to each territorial level, in order to later be able to demand it.

P. What are the weaknesses and shortcomings?

R. One could have gone further with child protection centers, for example, to make them truly places of protection. And that the social workers have recognized the condition of public authority seems to me a mistake, when we are proposing a protection system with consensual measures. If we are going to presume the veracity of what the social worker says, it is true that they suffer attacks and aggressions, but probably the best thing is not to declare it a public authority and if there is an attack it is a crime against the authority. In terms of deficiencies, we are heading towards the specialization of courts, but there is a strong movement in Europe, in countries such as Finland, Estonia, Norway, Cyprus or Poland, where they are working in what is called the children’s house, which does not it is only comprehensive protection, but integrated. When the child has already suffered an assault, especially sexual, he would not have to make a journey to different instances: first to the police station, then to the doctor, social services, the judge … That is institutional abuse. The children’s house is a place where professionals are already present, the child is at the center. There is an example already in Catalonia, where they are also working on four others, and Valencia is also studying it. It would be a huge advance, a phenomenal value for money. When we worked on the draft, at the time, we proposed it. We have reached a specialization of the courts.

P. How long will it take for the law to be fully deployed?

R. A lot of. After its approval, it will take several months for development regulations to come out in what the Government itself has to develop, then the autonomous laws will have to be adapted to the law. We are working with entities on a national roadmap, it will be two quiet years.