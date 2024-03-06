Stepchildren of victims in the benefits affair who did not experience any of the misery are being paid thousands of euros in compensation. And that money is simply paid out despite their objections. “I now understand why I have to pay so much tax.”
Carla van der Wal
Latest update:
06-03-24, 20:01
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Children #benefits #affair #receive #thousands #euros #39Too #scandalous39
Leave a Reply