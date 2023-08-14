Of Anna Fregonara

A study shows that eating fast leads to a greater risk, over the years, of becoming obese and developing metabolic alterations

Haste is said to be a bad advisor. And so is the speed with which you eat. Some scholars, it reads on The Journal of Pediatricssubdivided a sample of 956 children aged 3-6 according to the

speed of consumption

estimated adding up the total minutes used in each of the three main meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner). They then classified the three groups as slow eaters (in total more than 85 minutes), moderate (66-85 minutes) or fast (65 minutes or less). The data indicate that compared to lenses, i fast eaters have a higher risk of overweight and obesity

they have greater

waist circumference, fat mass indexsystolic blood pressure e fasting glucose levelsbut they have less adherence to the Mediterranean diet.

Overweight or obese kids: what risks The correlation confirms what was already known: the higher the overweight and obesity, the greater the risk of metabolic alterationswith possible early onset of disturbances species cardiovascular type, explains Nicola Principi, emeritus professor of Pediatrics at the University of Milan and member of the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Pediatrics. For scientists, the weight-youth concern started shooting in the 80s and 90s. Today in Italy, among school-age subjects, approximately 20% are overweight and just under 10% obese, values ​​that can be generalized worldwide.

The role of genes L‘obesity, like all eating and weight disorders, has a genesis of genetic and environmental factors. In any case, the main component is the environmental one, linked to a sedentary lifestyle and food style with large consumption of ultra-processed foods high in caloric density, rich in salt, sugar and fat. They are tasty, soft and easier to chew foods, so they are eaten more and have taken over even in the cradles of good nutrition such as Spain, Italy or Japan were. Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist, expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders . Furthermore, it has been shown that the rate at which children eat is equal to that of their parents.

The example Erzegovesi continues: The example matters a lot: no

The example Erzegovesi continues: The example matters a lot: no

not only bringing the right food to the table, but also the way in which it is consumed. We also take into account a psychological characteristic: parents with high self-efficacy, therefore with the sincere belief that habits can be changed for the better, will be able to pass on their example more effectively than those who have the "useless" approach the children don't listen anyway". Even if they don't show it, the kids watch carefully what we do. Slowness at the tableif shared with the family in a serene climate, ahealthy habit for everyoneyoung and old.

Peace of mind also counts It is important to consume meals in an atmosphere of peace explains the nutritionist. Lto tension makes you less aware of the act of eating e it makes you feel fuller later. Finally, all distracting factors, such as music, TV, mobile phones, tablets or other screens, must be kept away at meal time.

Strategies for feeling full The slower you eat, the less food you consume: it takes at least 20 minutes because true satiety, the biochemical type fueled by signals that reach the brain and not simply by the feeling of a full belly, begins to be perceived effectively. To slow down at the table, thus setting a good example for the kids, you have to choose foods rich in fiber that naturally require longer chewing, such as whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruit with peel; to chew

taking the right time, placing cutlery on the table between bites; breathe and speak slowly while eating, recommends Erzegovesi. A practical trick to cook together with the children. If you participate actively in its preparation, there will be greater attention to the sensory qualities of the dish dictated by the colour, flavor and texture.