Among the essential factors for optimal academic performance, the dream stands out as one of the most important. The dream not only represents a physical rest, but also plays a fundamental role in the Cognitive, emotional and academic development. Resting well is essential for the cognitive development of children, since, during deep sleep, the brain processes the information acquired during the day, consolidating memories and learning while forging connections between different parts of the brain.

In fact, as explained by Dr. Fernando Baixauli, pediatrician of the Vithas Valencia hospitals October 9 and Vithas Castellón, neuronal development depends largely on the substances that are segregated (proteins, hormones, etc.) during sleep. Therefore, a dream of poor quality can affect the physical, emotional, cognitive and social development of children. During sleep, the brain performs critical functions, such as consolidating memory, regulating emotions and allowing the rest and recovery of the body.

According to this hospital pediatrician, «these processes are fundamental for the neuropsychological performance of children, since they affect their attention, memory, problem solving and emotional regulation. Therefore, have a healthy sleep habit and sleep the necessary hours It is very important for the child’s brain growth ».

The specialist affirms that «sleeping less is related to the stress, depression, anxiety and aggressive behavior. Children who do not sleep also have problems making decisions, resolving conflicts and learning »and stresses that there are contrasted studies that affirm that" children who do not sleep enough have a lower volume in certain areas of the brain responsible for attention, the Memory and inhibition control, compared to those who have healthy sleep habits ».









For all this, Corrobora Lee Peel, director of A Levels at The English Montessori School (Tems), families must adopt strategies that promote quality rest. «Establish regular schedules To go to bed and get up, even on weekends, it is fundamental. A single night without following a schedule may require many nights to recover. It is also crucial to reduce the use of electronic devices at least one hour before sleep, since they interfere with sleep quality. Create an adequate, quiet and dark environment, along with relaxing activities such as reading or listening to soft music, facilitates the transition to rest. In addition, children must sleep between 9 and 11 hours per night, depending on their age, to guarantee an optimal state of energy and attention the next day ».

Rest well, Lee Peel, director of A Levels insists on Tems«It is very important when they have to face new experiences lessons, tasks or challenges that require both mental and emotional effort. Therefore, if children do not sleep enough, their concentration capabilities are affected and a decrease in academic performance occurs. In addition, lack of sleep also has a direct impact on your mood, which can influence your behavior in school and your interactions with your classmates and teachers.

Ideally, explains the pediatrician, is to generate guidelines and routines that lead to good sleep habits to help minimize these types of sleeping problems, explains this expert, parents must establish daily routines and regulate their children at bedtime But as a rule in the school stage, the environment to reconcile the dream must be calm, silent, dark and with a temperature that does not exceed 20 degrees. The Vitha specialist emphasizes that “it is important that during the afternoon tail, or chocolate beverages and that the child’s physical or sports activity are not developed right in the hours before sleep. Of course, emphasize that the use of television to reconcile sleep or exposure more than two hours a day to a screen, are factors that favor vigil ».

He Sleep problem It also affects many teenagers today. At this stage naturally there is a normal delay of the start of sleep and need to sleep more than during the previous years. “The teenager who does not sleep from 8 to 10 am at night, does not rest enough,” says the pediatrician, “is Irascible, has difficult to wake up and lower academic performance (in the first class hours). For that it is key to avoid an hour before sleeping video games, study, mobile, internet … and not use TV to fall asleep, and you should not be in your room, not consume stimulants (caffeine, tail …) and practice regular physical exercise. The educational objective is to sensitize the adolescent of the importance of sleeping well and enough ».