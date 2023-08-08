with videoThe children who became unwell on Saturday in The Hague had THC in their blood. That has been announced by the police. THC is the chemical in cannabis that gets you high. The substance was in candies they had eaten.



Jorina Haspels



Aug 8, 2023

The amount of THC in their blood has not been disclosed. The result confirms what was already said by parents and a friend who was closely involved on Saturday evening. The children, aged between 4 and 14, would have ingested drugs in one way or another. They had played outside for a while; when they entered, one of them saw things on the wall that were not there. One of the oldest children rolled his eyes.

It was also clear on Saturday evening that a drug saliva test showed a positive result and there was already careful talk about sweets they had eaten. Now research shows that the sweets were indeed the source of the children's 'drug use'.

Gummy bears

The outside of the sweets does not show that they are not innocent children’s sweets. Well-known are the gummy bears, which look exactly like the candies of the Haribo brand, but which contain a cannabis extract.

The police have found no indications that the candy dangerous to them was provided to them. How they got there remains unclear. Did they find it or buy it somewhere?

Six children were taken to hospital on Saturday night. Most of the children were not home on Sunday. At that time, things were not going well with a 4-year-old girl. All children will be home on Tuesday. They are doing all right.

Police and fire brigade on the Goudriaankade. © Photo Editing AD



Officers with suspected one of the saliva tests. © Region15



Ambulance employees are preparing for the transport of one of the children. © Region15







The Case X

