The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, received 42 cases of violence against children during the first half of last year, where support and assistance were provided to them, while social workers stressed the need for children to enjoy a safe and stable relationship with those caring for them for healthy growth, noting Children whose lives are intertwined with domestic violence are less able to build psychologically healthy and independent personalities in the future.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, stressed the importance of dialogue and effective communication with children, as it helps raise more confident, stronger individuals and the ability to empathize with others, and also makes them more able to face the obstacles life puts in their way, and build existing healthy relationships. On trust.

Dialogue and communication

The center stressed that effective communication with children requires patience, as the child needs some time to understand the idea and express himself, and needs to be given sufficient space to communicate in the way that suits him, calling on parents to listen carefully to their children when they speak, and to focus with them completely, to feel that his words and feelings are… Important and valuable.

“Ewaa” called for using stories and metaphors at times to convey the idea to the child, and to help him understand complex feelings and matters in a simplified way, stressing the importance of asking questions that do not require specific answers, and cannot be answered with a yes or no, in order to encourage children to dialogue and open the door to The child expresses himself more, while continuing to follow the same communication style every time, which helps build confidence, as the child feels more secure when he can anticipate the parents’ reaction and the way they behave.

Right to protection

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority stressed that all children have the right to protection, noting that research has shown that children who have suffered abuse are more vulnerable to low rates of academic achievement, and to many negative effects that affect their lives in the long term, including Many behavioral, physical, and mental health problems, including depression.

The authority indicated that the results of social research show that children’s early experiences greatly affect their development in the future, and the path of their development determines the extent of their effective contribution to society, and in return, it will determine whether there is a cost to society, so protecting children from abuse is important. It is extremely important, because of its impact on the health of society as a whole, the well-being of its individuals, and the promotion of the comprehensive development process in the country, pointing out that child protection requires a comprehensive approach that guarantees the ability of every child to live and grow without being exposed to any form of abuse.

Reporting

The authority stressed that every person, whether young or adult, who suspects the presence of ill-treated children should report these cases by calling the hotline of the Ministry of Interior’s Center for Child Protection at (116111), or notifying official authorities such as the police or Social support centers, schools, or through the “My Protection” application, noting that those dealing with children, such as teachers, doctors, and social workers, bear the legal responsibility with regard to informing child protection units within the sectors in which they work of any suspected case of abuse.

The authority stressed that social support centers ensure that children and their families who have been subjected to abuse receive appropriate services with regard to treatment, rehabilitation and integration into society, and also provide alternative care and shelter for these children and their family members when needed.

the reasons

While social workers in private schools attributed domestic violence against children to social causes, such as marital disputes, large family size, and lack of awareness of proper socialization methods for children, in addition to the use of corporal punishment in raising children.

Social workers Issam Shawqi, Manal Badr, and Rawya Omair confirmed that domestic violence against children takes many forms, including severe beating, insult, ridicule, and neglect, noting that these actions also affect the child’s behavior outside the home, especially in school and on the street. The child deliberately engages in violence as a means of solving problems, in addition to the fact that violence increases children's tantrums.

While the social specialist, Amani Rashid, confirmed that domestic violence causes children to feel frustrated, and they suffer from a weak personality, in addition to a low self-image, which affects their lives in the future and their ability to achieve themselves, pointing out that the family is the first party concerned with the process of education and socialization. For the child, the childhood stage requires great care and attention from her, as it is considered a sensitive stage in which the child’s personality is formed.

Awareness and impacts

Social workers unanimously agreed on the importance of educating families on how to deal with psychological stress, and providing them with knowledge, in addition to expanding the definition of the response and support services provided by many relevant authorities in the country, and the trained social workers they provide, and safe environments outside the home, which provide psychological support. Social and extension activities.

They emphasized that violence against children has psychological, moral, health, physical, and social effects, including filling them with negative feelings, hate, and malice. Violence itself also creates fear and dread of others, and in some cases leads to rebellion. In addition, domestic violence against children has an impact on The growth of the nervous system and mind, and causes sleep disorders, while the social effects include the inability to establish relationships based on affection and friendship, and the adoption of unacceptable behaviors such as smoking, drinking alcohol, and drug addiction, the impact of the academic level, and the tendency to abandon education.

For his part, psychiatrist Ahmed Al-Sayed confirmed that verbal violence is the most common type of domestic violence, followed by physical violence. Recent studies have shown that children who are exposed to violence at home may suffer from several psychological and emotional disorders that affect their development in the long term. They are more likely to adopt aggressive behaviors such as bullying. He pointed out that studies have shown a relationship between the educational attainment of the father and mother, the economic level of the family, the number of family members, and the degree of the child’s exposure to domestic violence. Exposure to violence is often traumatic, and the cumulative effect of violence on children’s psychological health is shaped by the way in which children are exposed to it. to violence during their transition from early childhood to adolescence.

• 116111 child protection hotline number.

• 42 cases of violence against children received by “Iwaa” within 6 months.

• (Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Centre): Children who have suffered abuse are more likely to have low rates of academic achievement.

• Social workers: “Domestic violence against children creates a feeling of frustration and reflects negatively on their behavior outside the home.”

Signs of child abuse

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority explained that all forms of child abuse can be identified by observing the child’s physical, emotional, and social behaviors. These behaviors include, in the case of physical abuse, the presence of bruises, scratches, stress, anxiety, avoidance of physical contact, isolation, and social withdrawal, while in the case of Sexual abuse: involuntary urination, soiling, low self-esteem, eating disorders, lack of confidence, anti-social behavior, and inappropriate sexual behaviors. In the case of emotional or psychological abuse, it also includes: behaving aggressively with other children, and not developing normally for the child at different age stages. Lack of confidence, excessive affection towards strangers, anxiety and fear of going to school, and little or no communication with others.

The authority indicated that behaviors indicative of child abuse in the event of neglect appear in wearing unwashed clothes, emitting unpleasant odors from the body, poor dental health, lack of empathy, stealing or begging for the purpose of obtaining food, absenteeism from school, and in the case of sexual exploitation. The presence of physical signs of abuse, the appearance of fatigue, fear or confusion resulting from developing a relationship with an older person, the possession of expensive items, such as watches, cell phones, clothes or money, in the case of economic exploitation signs of feeling exhausted, depressed, anxious, and isolated from Friends and family, in addition to being forced to engage in criminal behavior.