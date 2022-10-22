It’s been two years, but Anissa still has nightmares about it. Even now she gets tears in her eyes when she thinks back to the moment when her two children were carried away crying by police officers and a youth care worker. Without the permission of the judge, it turned out later. The mother got her traumatized children back, but there were no apologies. “They’re still afraid they’ll be taken away again.”

#Children #Anissa #permission #judge #leave #crying