The action caused a stir in the political landscape. Now a family is reporting first-hand about the ferry incident involving Robert Habeck.

Ockholm/Schlüttsiel – A family that was on board the ferry in the port of Schlüttsiel with Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) that was harassed by demonstrators reported their fear. “The mood was very heated and nobody knew what was going to happen,” the woman, who was on board with her husband and children, told dpa on Saturday. The grandfather, who is over 80 years old, was also there. The family does not want to share her name publicly.

Angry farmers prevent Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) from leaving a ferry in Schlüttsiel in Schleswig-Holstein. © dpa

“Come out, you coward” – eyewitnesses report on the ferry protest against Habeck

“We stayed as far back on deck as possible to protect the children,” said the mother. “The children were really scared and it was really scary.” The demonstrators shouted in the direction of Habeck: “Come out, you coward”. A gallows could be seen painted on a sign.

After the ferry docked in the small North Frisian port, the family pushed their way off board with their luggage and holding hands through the crowd. “Through the bullying demonstrators. “They then had nothing better to do than shout at the frightened children,” said the mother. The father added that they finally got to the guarded parking lot and their car. “We were and are horrified.”

Habeck came from vacation – angry farmers wanted to storm the ferry

Habeck was on a private visit to Hallig Hooge on Thursday. According to the family, there were many passengers on board the ferry for the time of year, including a funeral party with several seniors. There were also other children on board, including a baby. The family described the situation as extremely threatening. “Protesting, yes, but it was almost unbearable,” said the father. “It was so hostile.” The family described the behavior of the ship's crew as careful and professional.

The ferry with Habeck and other passengers on board had to leave again to avoid being stormed. Habeck only reached the mainland with another ferry on Friday night. Nationwide demonstrations by farmers are again planned for Monday (January 8th). Bavaria's Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) already spoke out against the traffic light government in advance. (dpa)