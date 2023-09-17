In Sergiev Posad, three children and a man were poisoned by chlorine fumes in a fitness center

In Sergiev Posad, in the swimming pool at the Victoria fitness center, three children and a man were poisoned by chlorine fumes, one child is in serious condition. The incident is reported by the Telegram channel Mash.

It is reported that the children were urgently hospitalized with acute inhalation poisoning. A seven-year-old schoolgirl suffered the most. – she is in serious condition, another one of her age and an 11-year-old boy are in moderate condition. The 30-year-old man refused hospitalization.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article “Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.” The possible cause of the incident was a malfunction of the pumping equipment.

Earlier in Karachay-Cherkessia, children were poisoned en masse by tap water. The outbreak began in Ust-Dzhegut, after which it began to spread. The regional office of Rospotrebnadzor reported that the service began an inspection, and the victims were diagnosed with an intestinal infection.