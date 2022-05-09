The sign is on the Goudse Poort in Gouda. Here are two speed cameras, which last year accounted for no fewer than 75,500 fines. This makes them good for a place in the top 5 of hard-working speed cameras in the Netherlands. One of the two even tops the list nationwide with more than 46,000 fines.

The children apparently knew that their mother regularly drives too fast here. She has been flashed several times on the road. To prevent another fine from falling on the doormat soon, they made a special sign. With the text ‘watch out mama flasher’ they hope to warn their mother in time for the infamous poles. The sign was placed in the verge last Saturday evening, near one of the posts. Monday morning the sign was still there.

It is unknown who the mother is. It is also unknown how often the mother was flashed at the Goudse Poort.

