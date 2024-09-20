Ciudad Juárez—Municipal police arrested a couple who allegedly neglected their two children to poison themselves, in the Las Haciendas neighborhood.

The spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, Adrián Sánchez, indicated that a resident of Playa Arenilla and Arrecife streets called the emergency number 911 to report that there were two children wandering the streets without the supervision of their parents, so units from the Southern District were sent to that location.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, the agents noticed two minors outside a home and without the supervision of an adult, for which reason they were protected. They also arrested their parents who were consuming toxic substances inside the property where they said they lived.

The children, aged four and six, were referred to the Social Work Department of the University District Police Station, where the staff on duty was in charge of receiving and caring for them.

The detainees, Ángel RZ, 31, and Selena VM, 29, were brought before the Public Prosecutor’s Office, accused of neglect of care.