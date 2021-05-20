The city organizes free park dining at all of its playgrounds, open during the summer.

Helsinki will organize day camp activities for 1st-3rd grade Helsinki schoolchildren in its playgrounds, which will be open next summer.

Day camps are held on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for day camps opened Thursday morning. 10 children can participate in one camp.

The playgrounds do not host other guided activities or events for families with young children. Playground wading pools will also not be filled this summer.

Helsinki the city offers free park meals to all under 16s at its playgrounds, open in summer. There are twenty open parks in the city of Rusnaat.

There is no need to register for free summer dining, but each diner must have their own spoon or fork and bottle of water. A disposable plate is available at the playground.

Participants in summer meals must follow park safety guidelines as well as good hand hygiene and dine in small groups.

The city recommends the use of a face mask for anyone over the age of 12, both indoors and in the courtyard area