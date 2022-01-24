Children Vantaa is giving up the Vantaa supplement for home care for young children

The supplement for more than a thousand children will run out from the beginning of August.

Junior The municipal supplement for home care support will end in Vantaa on 1 August, the city announced on Monday evening after the Education and Learning Board meeting.

The decision of the board was in line with the proposal of the Deputy Mayor.

There were 1,060 children receiving the municipal supplement last August. This is estimated to lead to annual savings from the abolition of the municipal supplement.

When in the last half of last year, the city council approved the city budget for 2022 and the financial plan for 2022–2025, it decided that the municipal supplement for home care support for children would not be included in the budget from 1 august 2022.

The Vantaa supplement for home care for young children is not required by law. It has strongly divided the opinions of politicians.

The Vantaa supplement is paid until the child is one and a half years old. The condition is that all children under school age in the family are cared for at home and the family does not at the same time exercise the subjective right to municipal or private early childhood education.

Municipal supplement the abolition is justified by the reform of family leave, which will enter into force on 1 August 2022.

The reform will change the current home care support system and increase family choice. The Association of Finnish Municipalities has estimated that it will increase municipal costs.

The child may alternate between home care and early childhood education until he or she reaches the age of two. The municipality has to maintain the place of early childhood education granted to the child if the period of family leave lasts for a maximum of 13 consecutive weeks.