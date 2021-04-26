Children Up to a third of children receive sexual messages from adults every month – Boredom and curiosity expose children to grooming

Grooming refers to the phenomenon in which an adult seeks sexual violence by enticing the child to appear to interact voluntarily. During a pandemic, the risk of children being exposed to it is believed to be increased.

Prominent some children receive sexual-toned messages from adults on a monthly or even weekly basis, says a report published by Save the Children Finland about grooming experienced by children and young people online.

Grooming refers to the phenomenon in which an adult seeks to entice a child into seemingly voluntary intercourse with the goal of sexual violence against the child, either through physical contact or on the Internet. This is a growing problem worldwide.

Save the Children’s Association’s specialist Tanja Simola describes the statement in the organization’s bulletin as unique. According to him, the children’s vision, understanding and experience of grooming have not previously been clarified accordingly.

Nearly one-fifth of the children who responded said they received sexual-toned messages from adults on a weekly basis. In contacts made at least once a month, the reading rose to 29 percent.

In February – March, a total of 1,762 children aged 11–17 living in Finland responded to the survey.

Nearly three out of four children felt they recognized a factor trying to grooming online.

The grooming situation was observed especially when it involved sexual-toned things, such as requesting pictures or sexual-toned messages. Praising or asking for contact information was not as clearly distinguished as grooming.

Among other things, the results showed that half of the children found it natural to start a conversation with a stranger online. According to Simola, this is worrying as it can expose the child to grooming.

“The children said they started communicating with the adult because they were bored and they were curious,” Simola says.

Save Last spring, when the pandemic started, the Finnish Association received an exceptional number of grooming tips for its online tip service.

During a pandemic, the risk of children being groomed is believed to have increased significantly. In the fall, the number of tips suddenly dropped below normal levels, raising concerns in the organization that an increasing proportion of children would be left alone with their worries.

The survey was used to find out why children do not share their experiences with adults. 75% answered that they did not think the matter was so serious that it should have been reported. Nearly half did not believe that telling would have helped anything.

“These figures are worrying. Our adults need to convey to children an understanding that when a child is worried and suspected about something, they should always tell a trusted adult, ”Simola states in the press release.

One-third had not shared their grooming experiences with anyone, and only 12 percent told the authority. More than 90 percent of the children, on the other hand, had shared their experiences with a friend.

In the report the effects of grooming on children were also examined. More than 70 percent of the children felt that grooming did not follow anything special for them. According to Simola, however, it is important to consider whether children always recognize situations that are harmful to themselves.

For some children, the experience of grooming had caused anxiety, depression, and depression. Some felt they had been accused of what had happened.

“Even if a child has been proactive or active in communicating with an adult, the responsibility always lies with the adult, never with the child,” Simola emphasizes.