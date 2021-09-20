Children under 14 can only use Chinese TikTok for 40 minutes a day

Man plays video games in gaming center in Shanghai, China, 31 August. After limiting online gaming to under-18s, China limits Chinese TikTok usage to teenagers| Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The Chinese version of the TikTok app, Douyin, will limit its use for children under 14 to 40 minutes a day, the company explained in a statement posted on the social network Wechat. These 40 minutes will be available to this age group between 6:00 and 22:00. Users under the age of 14 must register under their real name and will have access to a “juvenile mode” designed for them, which includes a time limitation.

Douyin explained that these young people will be recommended “historical content, scientific research and museum exhibitions so that they awaken in them an interest in a particular field” and “learn something” during their time on the platform. The application, which like TikTok belongs to the Chinese company Bytedance, this year surpassed the 400 million mark of daily active users.

Recently, the Chinese regime implemented new regulations in another popular youth sector, video games, whose online games were limited to three hours a week for minors, after a state newspaper classified the games as “spiritual opium” and “electronic drug”. .