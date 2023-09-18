Monday, September 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Children | Two children disappeared during a kindergarten excursion in Tuusula

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Children | Two children disappeared during a kindergarten excursion in Tuusula

The children were found shortly after the search began. The incident will be discussed among the staff.

Two a preschooler went missing on Monday in Tuusula during a kindergarten excursion. The children were found shortly after the search began, says the municipality of Tuusula in its announcement.

The employees of the Maining kindergarten noticed the disappearance of the children when leaving the excursion site and immediately started a search.

Search operations were started immediately and the police also participated in them.

One of the children was found by the police, the other by a family member who helped in the search.

Head of early childhood education Hannamari Vännin according to the case is rare.

He says in the announcement that all Tuusula daycare centers have instructions for different situations. They are reviewed regularly and exercises are carried out annually in case of disappearances.

Due to the case of disappearance, the course of events and safety-related instructions and measures will be thoroughly reviewed with the staff, so that this does not happen again.

See also  Golf | Matilda Castren fell far from the top in the third round of the Chevron Championship

Vänni regrets what happened and thanks those who participated in the search.

Correction 18.9. at 18:05: Corrected the surname of early childhood education manager Hannamari Vänni in the article.

#Children #children #disappeared #kindergarten #excursion #Tuusula

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The price of a cylinder falls to its lowest level of the year and stands at 14.43 euros

The price of a cylinder falls to its lowest level of the year and stands at 14.43 euros

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result