Children | Two children disappeared during a kindergarten excursion in Tuusula

The children were found shortly after the search began. The incident will be discussed among the staff.

Two a preschooler went missing on Monday in Tuusula during a kindergarten excursion. The children were found shortly after the search began, says the municipality of Tuusula in its announcement.

The employees of the Maining kindergarten noticed the disappearance of the children when leaving the excursion site and immediately started a search.

Search operations were started immediately and the police also participated in them.

One of the children was found by the police, the other by a family member who helped in the search.

Head of early childhood education Hannamari Vännin according to the case is rare.

He says in the announcement that all Tuusula daycare centers have instructions for different situations. They are reviewed regularly and exercises are carried out annually in case of disappearances.

Due to the case of disappearance, the course of events and safety-related instructions and measures will be thoroughly reviewed with the staff, so that this does not happen again.

Vänni regrets what happened and thanks those who participated in the search.

