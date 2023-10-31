Children | This is how the family’s financial difficulties are reflected in the children’s everyday life

The children and young people who responded to the survey by Save the Children are more worried about their families’ livelihoods than before. The increased financial difficulties have had a negative effect on the respondents’ mental health.

Children experience more suicidality, mental health problems and difficult emotions than the previous year. More than half of children from low-income families feel their mental health is bad and only a quarter are satisfied with their everyday life.

Among other things, these issues are evident from the recent Lapsen vaini survey by Pelastakaa Lapset ry, which was published on Tuesday.

1,725 ​​children and young people from different parts of Finland responded to the survey. The children were between the ages of 11 and 17. Almost three quarters of the respondents were girls.

The survey was carried out in the spring of this year as an anonymous online survey. The topics of the survey were, among other things, the family’s livelihood and the children’s perceived well-being.

Junior and young people’s confidence in their family’s livelihood has decreased since the previous year. This year, 43 percent were worried about their family’s financial well-being, compared to 31 percent last year.

Last year, almost 70 percent answered that their family coped well with expenses. This year, slightly less than half agreed.

The number of families experiencing minor financial difficulties has doubled compared to last year.

“It’s difficult to choose whether to buy painkillers or detergent now.”

With a low income has far-reaching consequences, according to the survey. For example, the basic conditions for living and opportunities for hobbies become more difficult.

Children from low-income families talk about feeling unequal compared to their friends from better-off families. The financial situation can be embarrassing and you may not dare to tell your friends about it.

Stress, anxiety and worry caused by low income also have a negative effect on mental well-being and health.

Up to 64 percent of children from low-income families feel that their mental health is bad. On the other hand, 26 percent feel that their mental health is good.

Children from low-income families experience more bullying and loneliness than other respondents.

“I’ve seen my mother cry because of bills, and stressed in the store when there wasn’t even enough money. It makes me feel sad and worried.” “Many things are mentally tiring. Sadness often takes over in the evening, when he is alone, and he cries.”

There are differences between families in how well children access mental health and social services. Of all the children who responded to the survey, 16 percent had not received the service they needed. In low-income families, the corresponding figure was 32 percent.

In low-income households families can remarkably often lack everyday needs such as food, clothing and housing.

14 percent of children from low-income families felt that there was not enough or regular food at home. Families may also unilaterally eat, for example, only bread or porridge for a few days.

“There are also days when there is just no food because there is no money and everything is so expensive. I could easily not eat properly for a week.” “When the prices have gone up, parents haven’t had money for decent food or have had to make sure that the parents don’t eat so that the children can get food.”

The italicized passages are direct quotes from the children’s answers in the survey by Save the Children.