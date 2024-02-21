Children | This is how a man interested in sexual crimes became a nanny in Espoo

Finnish law makes it possible for a person convicted of a serious sexual offense to get a job in a daycare.

Is by law, it is possible to work in a kindergarten even if you have been convicted of a sexual crime.

The law in Finland only obliges the investigation of the employee's criminal background if the employment lasts more than three months during the year.

“In employment relationships shorter than this, requiring a criminal record extract is not mandatory, but the employer decides how to proceed”, confirms the registry manager Sari Laitakari From the Legal Registry Center.

Short work so you can work with children without anyone knowing anything about the person's background.

HS reported on Monday that an employee of a kindergarten in Espoo sexually abused several 4- to 5-year-old children. Among other things, he touched and squeezed children from the top of their clothes and filmed partially naked children secretly.

We were able to trace the actions when one child told us at home that he had gotten to try the boys' way of peeing. The man was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for his actions.

The man had no previous criminal record. In his case, even a registry extract would not have been enough to prevent what happened. However, the man did not have the training to take care of children.

in Espoo everyone who applies for a job at a daycare is always asked for a criminal record extract, regardless of the length of the employment relationship, says the city's education services.

HS requested a telephone interview from the city of Espoo, but this was refused.

Director of Swedish-language cultural services Barbro Högström answered questions by email.

Has supervision in Espoo failed in this situation?

“Early childhood education is teamwork, where self-monitoring is carried out. However, there are also situations where the staff is alone with the children. In such a situation, something can happen that is not necessarily immediately noticed in the working community.”

The man worked in a kindergarten, although he had no training for the job. He was an unemployed job seeker who had been directed by the employment authorities to apply for a job in a kindergarten.

How can a completely uneducated person, whose suitability has not been tested, be accepted to work in a kindergarten?

“Formally unqualified people work in almost all kindergartens in the capital region, because there are not enough qualified staff available.”

According to Högström, when the crimes that took place came to light, the perpetrator's work at the kindergarten in question ended immediately.

Because the man is a first-time offender, it is possible for him to be released on parole after serving half of his prison sentence. After this, he can apply and get to work at the daycare center and possibly repeat his actions.

An entry in the criminal record also does not completely prevent a person from working in early childhood education.

“It is not an absolute prohibition to hire, but ultimately at the discretion of the employer. But in practice it would be difficult to see that the marking would lead to an employment relationship”, Laitakari states.

It is also problematic that in the criminal record only the given sentences are visible. Thus, for example, a person suspected of a sexual crime, but not convicted, gets a clean bill of health, even if the registry extract is clarified.

The Ministry of Labor and Economy is responsible for legislation.

“Until the summer of 2021, the law prevented employers from requesting a criminal record extract for employment relationships lasting less than three months,” Laitakari points out.

Potential hand over extracts from the criminal record quickly are limited to short substitutions, says Laitakari from the Court Records Center.

If the employer only needs a nanny for a few days, for example, it will take longer to find out the criminal background than the employment relationship itself.

“Our service time promise is seven working days. But if the employee is a citizen of another country or has dual citizenship, the investigation may take 20 working days,” Laitakari says.

In practice, this means that it can take closer to a month to find out. Peak times can delay processing times by a few days.