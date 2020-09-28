Children There is a kindergarten in Vantaa where almost all children speak a foreign language as their mother tongue – Nina Pohjonen is a “common good” who plows obstacles from the path of equality

Vantaa hired dozens of developer teachers as well as child and family counselors for kindergartens in which families need more support.

Vantaa has hired dozens of completely new types of professionals for kindergartens in the autumn: 21 child and family counselors and 12 developer teachers.

The purpose of the new employees is to give children a more equal start in life.

They have started their work all over Vantaa, especially in kindergartens, where there are many socio-economic challenges. Or with a large number of foreign-speaking children.

Finland’s record in the number of cultures is probably in Havautoski’s Rautpiha kindergarten, where more than 90 percent of children speak a mother tongue other than Finnish or Swedish.

Rautpiha has had a child and family counselor for more than a year, Nina Pohjonen. We asked him to tell us more about his work.

“A child’s well-being is greatly affected if we are able to help his or her family do well,” says Pohjonen.

Esra’s ladybug wants a little pampering from Nina Pohjö. Also playing Shalin (left), Anna, Tharsith, Yosef and Pohjonen’s future colleague Anne Otama-Viinanen.­

Pohjosen it is essential to know every kindergarten child. He is often involved as one of the educators in the games and activities of a group.

However, he is extra good. She is not included in kindergarten ratios. Each group is the responsibility of the group’s own adults.

Although Pohjonen spends a lot of time with the children, he is actually working even more for their families. Her goal is to become so familiar to her parents as well that it’s easy to talk things over with her.

So what, for example?

“Sometimes it’s just that every adult wants to talk about their child with other adults at times. So think about some educational issue. Although that could do to the sibling quarrel. ”

Sometimes Pohjonen also suggests doing something different in kindergarten. So similar tricks that other educational professionals might suggest, but now there’s one extra good addition to think about.

For example, you may find that for a child, defiance often rises at the same time of day. He might need a little moment of quiet time for himself, because too long a time in the noise and noise of the rest of the group is too much for him.

Sometimes this is a concrete need for assistance. Families may not know what kind of support is available or what help they are entitled to.

For example, if your mother tongue is other than Finnish, it may be difficult to fill in the paper related to the child’s speech therapy. Or understand from the stick-language bulletin that a low-income person does not have to pay the full fee for early childhood education.

“Families have very different needs. I am here for that purpose, that if there is something, look into it together. “

Once the sounds of the animals have been processed, the children begin to think about how they could move, for example. Playing from left Anne Otama-Viinanen, Shalin (behind), Tharsith, Muntaha, Anna, Nina Pohjonen and Yosef and Esra standing upright in front­

Finding out can be finding information or helping you write an application. Sometimes it makes it easier if the familiar kindergarten Nina comes along for the first time or is initially working as a working couple in some other service. Like even with family work or home service.

Pohjonen is well aware of the services and hobbies and knows, for example, what an open meeting place next door offers. So he can suggest anything, be it loneliness or financial distress.

“But really so much so that I get to know the family first. I let them tell themselves what they want. ”

In the exceptional circumstances of spring, for example, an oxygen hopping service was needed. Pohjonen was one of the professionals who took small children from one family’s home out of Vantaa at a time to play in the forest.

Pohjonen is a sociologist and has previously worked in child welfare. Some of his new colleagues have similar training, some are early childhood education teachers.

At Pohjonen, the core of the new work comes from studying deeper into one’s own history. Namely, the patrol he has been pursuing since he was a little girl. And from the time of my own children’s toddlers, when soup was alternately boiled for the whole gang in the family cafe.

“I like being a community. Here you can get to know children and their families in more depth. ”

Let’s show how handsome the animal of his choice jumps. Playing from the left Muntaha, Shalin, Nina Pohjonen, Tharsith, Esra, Yosef and Anne Otama-Viinanen.­

Pohjonen and his five colleagues started work a year ago as part of a pilot in which Vantaa tested its new equality model. The pilot only lasted a year, but now some will continue to work in the larger crew hired in the fall.

This wider group has been hired because Vantaa received EUR 1.6 million in equality funding for early childhood education from the state and set aside an additional EUR 400,000 from its own budget for this purpose. The model has been honed to your liking with kindergarten leaders.

In addition to the instructors, the developer teachers, who are starting this autumn, are also extra good.

They also work in several kindergarten groups. It is their job to think from a slightly new angle about how early childhood education could be better organized.

There is no desire to make any ready-made stencil for this. The developer teacher needs to think with other adults and listening to the children about what would be important in this particular group and for these children.

Animals are also very skilled balancers. Playing from the left Muntaha, Anna, Nina Pohjonen, Esra, Shalin and Anne Otama-Viinanen.­

“So what exactly do these kids need. Somewhere the thing to be developed can be a game, somewhere more exercise, somewhere even an interaction, ”describes the development manager Katjamaria Halme.

The developer teachers also wondered whether the daycare facilities were best organized in a way that supported early childhood education. So, for example, are the games well accessible to children or does the environment inspire excitement in reading.

The developer teacher works closely with the kindergarten director and educational professionals. And, of course, it strives in the same direction as Vantaa’s early childhood education plan, which wants to strengthen each child’s strengths.

“One goal is to increase children’s inclusion and strengthen their self-esteem,” Halme says.

Teachers are clearly interested in work that allows them to focus on developing pedagogy. Although there is still a constant shortage of early childhood education teachers in the metropolitan area and the search was a bit awkward at the time of August, there were many applications for both new positions.

The current funding is enough for a year and a half. Thus, it is not yet known whether there are permanent employees in kindergartens.

“The idea is to learn and try new operating models,” says Halme.