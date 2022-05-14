Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of all children and families, released a detailed report in March showing that screen use in 2021 increased much faster than in four years previous. That use for tweens has been six times higher in the past two years.

The pandemic was likely a major contributor to changes in screen use. Platforms like TikTok have continued to grow in popularity and may even foster greater use, according to the study.

Researchers looked for details on whether there were any lasting differences in youth media use when society began to reopen in the fall of 2021. They focused on American youth (ages eight to 12) and teenagers. (ages 13 to 18) and time spent using digital devices apart from time spent taking online lessons and doing homework.

Children and adolescents and use of the media

Total use of entertainment screen among preteens and teens, per day, from 2015 to 2021

Use of the entertainment screen includes time spent watching television and online videos, playing video games, using social media, browsing websites, creating content, reading and other digital activities. In 2021, time spent reading ebooks was included in the total for the first time.

That’s six minutes for kids and eight for teenagers, and time spent watching movies in the cinema and using an iPod Touch. These had represented seven minutes among preteens and six minutes among teens in 2019.

The results they show no dramatic changes in general patterns of media use by tweens and teenagers in terms of the types of devices used. The amount of time they spend on non-school screen activities has increased significantly, as the use of social media has somewhat spread among the younger age groups.

Online videos have solidified their place at the top of the youth media hierarchy. However, video games did not increase dramatically during the pandemic. The core businesses remain the same: online video, gaming and social media. Furthermore, the general patterns between tweens and teens, or boys and girls, continued.

The media can be used in positive or negative ways. Vulnerable children are abusing the media or using the media in ways that contribute to mental health problemsaccording to Mike Robb, senior director of research at Common Sense Media.

“We need to be able to identify and support those kids. But there are also guys out there who use the media to keep their spirits up, to connect with friends, or to support their mental health. We need to make sure we don’t demonize all screen time as a reflex. It really depends on who is using it, what they are using and to meet which needs. “ Further findings on media usage

The report found eight key findings from the last pre-pandemic media use report in 2019. The Common Sense Media study is the only nationally representative survey that tracks media usage patterns in a sample truly random of people between the ages of eight and 18 in the United States, according to James P. Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media.

When forced to choose, teens claim that YouTube is the site they absolutely couldn’t do without. In fact, watching videos online is the favorite media activity of both groups among boys and girls across all racial / ethnic groups and income levels.

The use of social media is growing between the ages of eight and 12. 38% of tweens used social media (up from 31% in 2019). Nearly one in five (18%) said they use social media on a daily basis (up from 13% since 2019).

Teens now spend nearly an hour and a half a day using social media, but have mixed feelings about the medium. Even though teens spend a lot of time on social media, they don’t have as much fun as other average types.

The top five social media sites teens have ever used are Instagram (53%), Snapchat (49%), Facebook (30%), Discord (17%) and Twitter (16%).

Both preteens and teens vary substantially in the average amount of screen media they engage in each day.

Boys use the screen more, on average, than girls. Black and Hispanic / Latino children they use it more than white children. Children from low-income families consume more than children from higher-income families.

Children consumed more media overall during the pandemic than before 2019, except for one source: reading did not increase in usage.

Nearly half of all teens have listened to podcasts, and one in five said they do so at least once a week. They engage with a wide variety of media types, including media based primarily on the spoken word.

A large number of black, Hispanic / Latino children in low-income families still do not have access to a computer at home. This is one of the most basic building blocks of digital equity.

Alarming results

Robb was impressed by the sharp increase in screen time in the past two years compared to the four years prior to the pandemic. From 2015 to 2019, media use for tweens only grew by three percent. For teens, it grew 11%.

However, from 2019-2021 alone, media use grew by nearly 20% for both young people and teens. This is almost six times the growth we saw before the pandemic for preteens only.

“I am also struck by the fact that 38% of tweens have used social media, despite the fact that most platforms are not intended to be used by people under the age of 13”he noted.

What kids do with the media is important or more important than how much time they spend with the media, Robb offered. If kids use good content, use technology to socialize and hang out with their friends, and use technology to express themselves, then he doesn’t think we need to worry so much about time.

“It’s when media use is replacing important activities, such as socializing, spending quality time with family or sleeping, that I worry”he has declared.

The researchers noted that they were surprised not to find drastic expansions of new tablet and smartphone distributions among preteens and teens. The poll does not indicate that this has happened, they said.

“We are starting to see a modest trend towards the use of social media at an early age. This is particularly interesting given the ongoing debates on the impact of social media on the well-being of young people, ”they wrote.

The other new media product pushed by Facebook (now Meta) is immersive media, accessible through virtual reality. The increase in time is for entertainment media only, not school, distance learning, or homework, Robb clarified. At this point, the use of the new medium was slow to take hold; slower, in fact, than the growth of podcasts, he notes the report.

“I keep wondering if we’ll hit a media usage cap at some point, but so far we haven’t,” Robb added.

Changing the point of view of the impact on children

A recent study (Rideout & Robb, 2021) shows that many young people used their digital devices during the pandemic to socialize with friends online, learn about the things they were interested in, and create and share their own content. This work suggests that parents and educators should be careful about demonizing children’s screen time consumption, Common Sense Media’s Steyer wrote in the report’s conclusion.

“It clearly played an important role for many children and adolescents during the pandemic,” he added.

This latest survey of children’s media use shows that activities such as content creation, video chatting and online reading occur frequently among young people and are important and meaningful to them. But that increase in screen time still constitutes a small part overall screen usage, Steyer cautioned.