Children | The pandemic made children and young people more nervous in social situations

Returning to normal after distance learning was a significant change for almost everyone. Inconvenient straining can lead to more serious symptoms.

Junior and the social tension experienced by young people increased during the corona pandemic – even in those children and young people who had not been tense before, says a specialist psychologist for children and young people Mia Huolman.

According to Huolman, in the early stages of the pandemic, social excitement may have even decreased for some children and young people.

“People were directed to avoid face-to-face social interactions, and several schools were also at least occasionally and partially distance learning. This was a relief for many of the children and young people who had suffered from the tension.”

When it was time to return to school and social situations, these children could be even more excited. According to Huolman, the change was also significant in the everyday life of the more social children. After a long break, previously ordinary social situations could feel strange and exciting.

Psychologist and Psychotherapist Minna Martin points out that the same phenomenon has existed in a smaller form throughout the ages: some children are always excited to return to school, especially after the summer vacation. However, under normal circumstances, children also see their friends and relatives during the holidays, while during the pandemic restrictions there were also fewer of these encounters.

According to Martin, children and young people may be surprised by the emotions evoked by excitement. Children in particular may not know how to describe their feelings. Martin believes that those children whose emotional experience has been put into words by someone have been in a better position with their emotions related to excitement.

“An adult can help a child by creating such a connection that you might be a little nervous now, and the tension is related to the fact that we’ve been at home a lot for a couple of years – and I’m sure many others feel the same way. In this case, the child doesn’t have to think that he’s the only one or weird.”

Martin believes that most of the children’s tension symptoms increased by the pandemic have already eased or are getting easier. For some, getting excited has been so difficult that it could even lead to more serious symptoms.

According to Martin, the need for help among children and young people has increased significantly during the corona pandemic. Many types of mental health problems – such as anxiety and depression – can also be caused by social tension.

Martin reminds that it is important to seek help at an early stage for the kind of tension that makes it difficult for example to function at school or in social relationships.

“The stronger the feelings and beliefs related to excitement strike, the more work has to be done for change.”

Martin reminds that it is not the task of the child or young person to identify problems by themselves, but that parents and teachers should keep an eye on certain types of symptoms. If a child withdraws and does not want to be with other children, for example during recess or in their free time, it would be good to find out what the underlying reasons are.

According to Martin, social tension can also be seen as insomnia, and a protective method characteristic of younger children in particular is to automatically oppose everything that aims to leave the house.

Small some people have been nervous about social situations their whole lives, but the majority of them don’t get nervous until they are young, says Martin.

“Few people have only one reason behind their excitement, but often excitement is an experience that consists of many streams.”

Being nervous can be caused by an innate temperament: shyness, timidity or introversion. Martin reminds us that even these features do not directly lead to excitement, but often require an environment that emphasizes their effects: the child learns that he is not accepted completely as he is.

The demands of the environment can cause tension: a child or young person may experience a constant fear of failure or embarrassment. Being overly careful can also make a child afraid of making mistakes.

If, on the other hand, the child has to manage alone and learns that he must always be brisk and competent, he may accumulate more experiences of failure than usual. On the other hand, children who lack encouragement and support may feel that they don’t know anything.

Excitement can also be caused by traumatic experiences, such as being bullied.

Martin says that many thrill seekers have felt that they have been laughed at or that they have received too much criticism. Many people have also been warned about tension at some point in their lives.

“For some reason, our cultural climate has created such a norm that you shouldn’t show excitement – for example, shaking hands or shaking your voice. Children and young people quickly learn to be ashamed and cover up excitement, even though they should instead learn that it is a completely normal emotional state in challenging situations .”

Mia Huolman reminds that it is important to encourage the child to participate even in exciting situations, because avoiding situations maintains symptoms, and the child does not get restorative experiences instead. According to Huolman, if necessary, teachers can make different arrangements for giving presentations, for example, and the school psychologist can get tips and exercises for managing anxiety.