Children | The mother’s weak attachment to the baby is reflected in the child’s weaker psychosocial development, THL research shows

The study also found that the mother’s stable and close relationships with other adults contribute to the infant’s well-being.

Maternal a strong attachment relationship with a child and the support of a social network have a very positive effect on the psychosocial well-being of an infant, shows THL’s recent follow-up study.

THL announced the results of the study on Tuesday. The study examined the connection between mother and child’s attachment relationship in the first year and the child’s psychosocial development at the age of two.

Psychosocial well-being refers, for example, to the fact that the child is able to navigate the world with curiosity and experience joy from it. It has an effect, for example, on the child’s independence, emotional life and behavior.

Information was collected from mothers in the study at four times: during the last trimester of pregnancy and when the child was three, eight and 24 months old.

If the mother had negative expectations about her ability to take care of the baby in the late pregnancy and a weaker attachment to the baby at the age of 3–8 months, this was reflected in the child’s weaker psychosocial development at the age of two years.

In research the connection of the mother’s social networks with the child’s well-being was also investigated. The results show that the mother’s stable and close relationships with other adults contribute to the well-being of the young child.

If, on the other hand, there was a lack of closeness, mistrust and anxiety in the mother’s adult relationships, this was reflected in the child’s greater emotional life problems at the age of two.

To the press release according to the study, the connection between the strong attachment relationship between mother and child and the child’s psychosocial development has already been found in previous studies.

However, the new study has more participants than previous studies, and its follow-up period is also longer.

The results emphasize how important it is to recognize the challenges observed in the attachment relationship between the mother and the unborn or young child. Support for challenges should also be available already during pregnancy.

“By supporting mothers’ social networks and strengthening the attachment relationship with the baby at an early stage, the child’s social and emotional development can be positively influenced”, principal researcher and university lecturer Erja Rusanen The University of Helsinki says in the press release.