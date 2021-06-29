Children The Football Club blocks 13-year-olds from playing for more than half a year – “People of this age don’t have to taste the perverted reality of adults”

Usually children get to move from one team to another during the playing season. Now the Helsinki team invokes the rules of the Football Association.

13 years old Omar has been playing football since he was five years old. This summer, he will not be able to play in the Helsinki Cup or any serial game under the Football Association.

Omar attends training for Honga’s team, but he is not allowed to participate in the games. His previous club, Helsinki City Football Academy (HCFA), will not release him from the player contract

“It feels bad because I’ve been playing in the Hesa ​​Cup since I was five and I haven’t missed a single match. I wouldn’t want to miss the Hesa ​​Cup, Omar says.

In addition to Omar, there are four players on his former team facing the same exceptional situation. The HCFA has stated that it will not release the boys from the contract.

Executive Director of the Finnish Football Association Pekka Soinin according to this situation is very rare.

“It’s really exceptional that clubs don’t find common ground in minor transfers,” Soini says.

Usually clubs think the best for young children and families and do not rely on player contracts. According to the Football Association Soini, the rules of the association are clear and the transfer requires the consent of the previous club.

Omar so you have to sit on the sidelines and not be able to play until mid-November. An open transfer period for players in the sub-series will open in November.

The aim of the free transfer period has been to secure the opportunities for young players to change clubs, for example, according to their own level. On the other hand, the team will be able to ensure sufficient resources for the league season so that players do not leave for other teams in the middle of the season.

“The rule exists above all to secure the operating conditions for smaller clubs,” Soini says.

Outside the transfer period, children under the age of 12 and over the age of 35 may transfer without the consent of the outgoing club.

Executive Director of the Football Players Association Markus Juhola says that in practice, people over the age of 12 have also been able to move from one team to another.

“These are difficult things because you can’t have an employment contract with someone under the age of 15. Above all, parents must have the right to appeal to the child’s growth and development in decisions concerning the child, ”says Juhola.

This year’s decision of the Athlete’s Legal Protection Committee addresses the exchange of underage floorball players outside of transfer time. The board granted the transfer, which had been blocked by the Floorball Association.

In its decision, the Board emphasized the section of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which emphasizes the right of children to participate freely in recreational sport.

“For junior athletes, practical measures that limit their ability to engage in and participate in competitive sports in the way they wish should be refrained from last,” the decision says.

Omar wanted out of his previous team because there were so few boys in training. He had to hurry to train from Matinkylä to Vuosaari.

“The team spirit was no longer the same, and I was always in a hurry to train,” Omar says.

Omar’s mother is the sole parent of five children, so the issue related to Omar’s football hobby is the big sister agreed in the family. Manaal Ismaelin responsibility. The sister has a serious concern for her brother’s well-being.

“The situation has affected Omar’s daily life. He has always been a happy boy, a bringer of joy, but now he has become frivolous, ”Ismael regrets.

Big sister talks about how significant football is in Omar’s life.

“It’s really important to get a pushed child forward so he or she doesn’t fall out of society,” Ismael says.

Why several players left the same team during the spring?

For example Heidi Haarman Kevinboy left HCFA in the spring.

“At first, we were really happy with the coaching and the team. Our heart was on the side of a small team and club, ”says Haarma.

In the fall, players dropped out of the team. With the new players, the level started to suffer. The level of training decreased, and the boys with better levels no longer received training corresponding to their level. However, the armies decided to continue on the team.

“The club promised that resignation and transfer are possible outside the transfer window if we only pay two-month fees to secure the club’s budget and operations,” Haarma says.

This promise was not kept when Kevin decided to change the spring club. Last week, information was received about blocking participation in the Helsinki Cup. According to Harma, it was already bullying.

“It went over my pain threshold because refusing to play has nothing to do with securing the team staying together,” Haarma says.

Football Association hopes that the existing boys’ clubs and the HCFA will be able to resolve the matter through negotiations. Pekka Soini says that the matter may ultimately come to the consideration of the union’s competition working group and even the government.

Opening a closed node looks challenging. Juhola of the players’ association was in contact with the HCFA’s head coach, but a handset was struck in the ear.

HS called the head coach, who asked questions by email. HS asked by email, among other things, why the team has not granted a transfer permit to 13-year-old players. HS did not receive any answers to the questions.

Players lost one game season due to the Crown Year. Heidi Haarma weighs in on what happens when school starts in the fall.

“The impact of the situation on the mental side is worrying, i.e. what the thing is going to do for the boys. There is no need for people of this age to taste the perverted reality of adults, ”says Haarma.