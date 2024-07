Lebron James’ son, Bronny James, is perhaps the most famous child of a sports superstar in the world right now.

What’s in store for the superstar kid as he tries to follow in his parent’s footsteps? Sports psychologist Marja Kokkonen answers.

“Could you let my child be a child?”

LeBron James reached its boiling point at the end of February 2024. The writing of the basketball legend known as “King James” in the X message service was not really addressed to anyone, but at the same time to everyone.