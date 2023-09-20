Children | The children’s rights expert was surprised by the sports clubs’ claims: “It basically feels foreign”

Katja Mettinen, chief inspector of the Office of the Commissioner for Children, reminds that hobbies are something that the child himself has the right to determine.

Juniors in disputes about social transfers, it is important to remember that the child does not lose his rights while being coached and participating in hobby activities.

In addition, children should have a say in hobby matters concerning themselves, and high club transfer fees can also be issues of equality.

This is what the chief inspector of the office of the Children’s Affairs Commissioner assesses Katja Mettinen transfer practices prevailing in hockey, where the consent of the starting club is required for junior club transfers, with the exception of a two-month period.

Compensation has also been demanded from the players’ families for the transfers.

“Linking money to children’s social transfers feels strange in principle. I find it strange when we are specifically in the field of children’s hobby activities and the task is to inspire them to move and guarantee meaningful free time”, says Mettinen.

Lawyer Matti Huhtamäki previously told Sanoma that he has seven dispute cases on his desk, in which a minor player would like to move to another team, but the starting club does not give permission.

According to the Ice Hockey Federation’s competition rules, junior players may freely transfer to another club only between 1 May and 30 June. between.

“The association has created a system where clubs are allowed to treat junior players, i.e. children, as their own property for all other periods except two months a year. The clubs are doing this with the union’s blessing to ensure that they have a paying base throughout the season,” Huhtamäki told Sanoma.

The Ice Hockey Association has defended the issue with the clubs’ operating conditions.

“When we start the season in the spring, plans and budgets are made, then we commit to the team’s activities. If the door to transfer is open whenever it pleases, then it endangers the hobby of others who remain in the company and at least the costs if there is a mass exodus”, Jääkiekliiotto’s competition manager Pirkka Antila said.

Mettinen reminds that the competence of the Office of the Children’s Affairs Commissioner does not extend to contracts between private individuals and clubs.

He says that in an ideal situation things could be resolved by consulting all parties. Mettinen considers the number of disputes that have ended up on the lawyer’s desk sad.

He reminds adults about the basics.

“As an adult, you should remember that hobbies should be safe and good for children.”

According to Mettinen, Finland has received a recommendation from the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child that the opportunity for those with a weak social economy to enjoy sports must be guaranteed, as well as affordable activities.

Equal opportunity for transfers can suffer if the transfer is conditioned on a large amount of money. The committee also calls for more effective measures to guarantee the safety of hobbies

In the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, children are considered to be everyone under the age of 18.

“On a more general level, I would ask whether children have been consulted about group transfers, either individually or as groups of children. If there are many transfers in the same club or for an individual child, what is involved. Is it good and safe for the child to be?”

Commitment for the whole season, according to Mettinen, it is not problem-free if the issue is looked at through the perspective of the child’s rights.

He reminds that one playing season is a long time, especially in the life of the youngest enthusiasts.

“There can be many changes in the situation of the family and the child. You also have to allow for a change of heart. The child has the right to express his opinions. Hobbies and free time are very important things that the child himself has the right to determine and think about with his parents. If the child is thinking about moving, support should be given to discuss the matter and find out what the thoughts are.