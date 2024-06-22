Children | The children running amok in the store were annoying, but then Kaisa became a mother herself – there is a natural reason behind the annoyance

Children|Many people find themselves annoyed by children’s noise. According to the researcher, the reason is biological. Kaisa Härkisaari was also among those who got annoyed, until she became a mother.

Rush hour bus is full to the brim. Nobody smiles. Sweat, fast food and strong perfume smell happily mixed together.

The screaming silence is interrupted by a newborn. The crying doesn’t stop, no matter how much the parent teases and bounces the cart.

Everyone around is snorting or rolling their eyes.