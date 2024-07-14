Children | The child may worry about whether there will be celebrants for a friend’s birthday – fear can indicate being left out of the group

Children|Recycled gifts, being outside and healthier treats are current trends in children’s birthday parties.

A child worry that no one will come to his friend’s birthday is a constant topic year after year on the phone and chat of the children and young people of the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association (MLL). Children may be afraid of this, even if this has never happened to them before, says MLL’s parenting support expert Anna Puusniekka.

“This kind of concern often says something about the child’s position in their peer group. He probably has the experience of not having friends, not belonging to a group, or being left out. If a child brings up such thoughts, it would be important for adults to find out what it is about. For example, you can ask the teacher how he sees the child’s position in school.

Puusniekka believes that there may very well be situations in families where parents do not know about their child’s loneliness or experiences of being an outsider, because there are many differences in children when it comes to such openness. Some children talk about their feelings and experiences on their own, which makes it easier for parents to deal with problems. Some people should be asked about it directly, and some can even avoid the whole topic.

About cases, in which those invited have not come, can sometimes be read in the media, for example. However, Puusnieka does not have more detailed information about how common it is that no one comes to birthday parties meant for friends. Sometimes the background can be the sum of coincidences. For example, there are overlapping expenses or illnesses.

“If it’s not something like this, it makes the child’s experience of being outside very visible and tangible and can hurt deeply. Birthdays are usually an important event for a child”, which involves a lot of expectations and wishes.

Puusniekka encourages parents to make sure that their child does not have to experience such a situation. In the invitations, you can request information about participation in time, and if there are no answers, you can ask after the answers. If it seems that there are no children coming, it would be good to develop a backup plan and, for example, ask other party-goers from your circle of acquaintances to join.

Puusniekka points out that you can also try to prevent situations by asking the child what kind of party he wants. According to Puusnieka, adults may sometimes invite the whole school class, for example, even though the child may only have one or a few friends in the class with whom he would like to party.

“Adults should keep in mind who they are organizing a party for. When a child gets to influence such things, it also supports his self-knowledge. Children are also individuals when it comes to that”, do they miss a big group around them or do they prefer to spend time alone, for example, two or three of them.

On the other hand, Puusniekka hopes that parents will also be careful about organizing parties so that other children don’t feel outside or lonely. For example, if there are ten girls in the class and the child would like to invite eight of them, it would be good for the parent to explain to the child why it might be important to invite the whole group.

“Or if your child receives a birthday invitation and doesn’t want to go to the party, it’s worth discussing this with the child,” says Puusniekka.

Children may compare their own birthday parties to other children’s birthdays, but sometimes the background can also be a parent’s fear that their own child feels inferior, Puusniekka points out. This can happen, for example, if it is not possible to organize a birthday party in, say, an indoor playground.

According to Puusnieka, awareness has increased in organizing parties. Invitations may ask for a recycled gift or not to bring a gift at all. Puusniekka likes the phenomenon, because it teaches the child about ecology and at the same time reduces inequality. Many parents struggle with the amounts that go to friends’ gifts, and in the worst case, friends’ birthdays may even be skipped due to financial reasons.

Also an entrepreneur in the party industry Tea Lindberg has recognized an increase in awareness.

“Recycled gifts, being outside and healthier treats are the red thread of the moment. The sharing economy has also become more common. For example, we borrow accessories from friends or rent them instead of buying them,” says Lindberg.

According to Lindberg, children’s birthday parties with friends have become more diverse. There are more valuable turnkey packages, but also home birthdays and various activity birthdays, where you can, for example, go on excursions, swim or climb.

Lindberg estimates that outdoor birthday parties became more common with the corona pandemic and later became a custom. With birthdays organized outside the home, one may also seek simplicity, in which case there is no need to clean and decorate the home. Birthdays organized at different party venues outside the home easily cost tens of euros per child.

“People hope more and more for more affordable solutions and also do a lot themselves – which can be seen at every party.”